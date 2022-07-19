Life

The Top Trending Summer Sandals For 2022, Whatever Your Budget

All the flats, sliders, slip-ons and sling-backs you’ll be wearing for the rest of the summer

Consider this your official warning to get out the pumice stone, and dust off the trusty white nail polish; it’s open-toe time! We’re far too hot for trainer socks, so we’re officially swapping spring trainers for summer sandals for the foreseeable.

When it comes to purchasing a pair of sandals, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for an affordable and on trend pair to see you through the season, or would you prefer to invest in some staple sandals that’ll be with you for many summers to come? Do sliders and slip-on styles work well for you, or (like me) have you got narrow feet that always require adjustable straps?

To help you narrow down your choices, here’s a broad selection of different sandals proving popular this summer.

We’ve purposefully gone for a range of different styles and price points, so you can be sure to find the perfect pair for you!

1
Arket
This best-selling practical pair with supportive strapping
Putting on a pair of Teva shoes will provide all the proof you could possibly need that sandals can be both practical and pretty. With their foam footbed, unique quick-drying webbed straps, and durable outsole, these outdoorsy sandals are stylish and supportive enough to see you through all summer occasions.
Get them from Arket for £45
2
Stradivarius
Some lovely lace-up espadrilles in metallic gold
There’s just something so elegant about sandals that lace up around your calves. Boasting a gorgeous pairing of classic jute soles with metallic gold material and lace, these espadrilles have a really bohemian feel to them. The kind of sandals that were made to be worn for beachy dinners on holiday!
Get them from Stradivarius for £22.99
3
Mango
A pair of slip-on sandals with decorative knotted straps
Bang on-trend, this padded pair makes up for what it lacks in support by being so damn pretty! With their contemporary knotted straps and simple white finish, they’re the perfect pair of modern sandals for styling with summer outfits.
Get them from Mango for £22.99
4
ASOS
These sporty sliders with a chunky padded sole
When it comes to sandals, rubber is all the rage this summer! With their padded and foam-feeling texture, it’s no surprise that these chunky sliders are flying off the virtual shelves. They come in loads of different colours – but this cool khaki pair currently has a 53% discount!
Get them from ASOS for £6.50
5
& Other Stories
Some basic black Birkenstocks that’ll be worth the investment
A real cult classic, Birkenstocks have well and truly earned their place as a top summer sandal. This simple pair has been made in the much-loved two-strap leather style, and – of course – comes complete with the brand’s famous anatomically footbed that keeps your soles so very supported!
Get them from & Other Stories for £80
6
ASOS
A pair of simple slip-on flat mules
Cheap and cheerful, swap out your trainers for this pair of slip-ons to bring more of a summer vibe to your ‘jeans and a nice top’ looks. We love the padded cross-straps and peep-toe style – but reckon the flat soles mean these shoes aren’t fit for long walks!
Get them from ASOS for £10
7
Whistles
This metallic open-toe pair with velcro fastening
Crafted from beige leather and boasting a beautiful pewter finish, these gorgeous shoes unsurprisingly pack quite the pricey punch. Boasting adjustable velcro straps, and a sporty style, these chic and durable sandals can be easily dressed up or down.
Get them from Whistles for £155
8
John Lewis & Partners
These ergonomic flip flops with a comfy cushioned sole
When it comes to flip flops, the days of the sole consisting of just a simple flat piece of rubber are thankfully behind us. Comfortable enough to wear all day, these flip flops boast a signature lightweight sole that’s arched and cushioned to correctly support your feet.
Get them from John Lewis & Partners for £28
9
Cos
Some stylish slingbacks for summer workwear fits
While flat slip-ons are typically seen as quite casual, there are still plenty of more formal options available if you’re after a summer sandal for your workwear fits. Crafted from soft leather in a rich green hue, these open-toe slingbacks are secured with an elastic strap, and will look great with tailored trousers.
Get them from Cos for £89
10
ASOS
These best-selling beige adidas sliders
When it comes to making fantastic sliders, many brands have tried to compete - but few do it as well as the OGs at adidas. With their bouncy rubber sole, subtle trefoil logo, and beige and white colourway, these simple slip-ons are suitable for both the pavement and the poolside.
Get them from Asos for £30
11
& Other Stories
A pair of sandals with trendy criss-cross straps
If you’re after a pair of simple staple sandals to see you through many summers to come – but still want them to stand out – then look no further than this chic pair. Boasting chunky rubber soles and thick criss-cross leather straps, they’re the adjustable yet aesthetic shoes your feet deserve.
Get them from & Other Stories for £95
12
Stradivarius
These flat braided mules in millennial pink
Although they’re probably not the sandals you’ll want to wear for a festival or full day of shopping, these braided beauties are the pretty pair you’ll reach for when you’re looking to bring more summer vibes to your casual pub garden fits. We just can’t get over the colour!
Get them from Stradivarius for £22.99
13
Monki
Some chic square-front platform sandals
These platform sole slip-ons are ideal if you’re after a little bit of height - but not a heel! PETA-approved, they’re made from faux leather, and look super on-trend with their square- front, toe-peg, and white and black finish. Easy to slip-on, they’re the perfect summer date night shoe.
Get them from Monki for £30
14
ASOS
A pair of trusty and chunky black Dr Martens
Albeit far more famous for their boots, Dr Martens are actually killing it in the sandal game, too with these matt black leather beauties. So durable they’ll probably outlive you, they’re super supportive thanks to their two adjustable straps with pin-buckle fastenings, and lightweight and air-cushioned sole.
Get them from ASOS for £99

