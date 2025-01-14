I'm A Doctor ― This NASA Position Can Help You Sleep With A Flu

Justin Paget via Getty Images It's the WORST.

The UK has kicked off 2025 with a sudden spike in flu cases, which has led some NHS trusts to declare “critical incidents.”

As a result, the health service is advising we treat uncomplicated flu cases at home as much as possible and try our hardest to avoid spreading the disease.

That’s all well and good until bedtime ― it can be hard to fall asleep with even a simple sniffle, never mind a full-on flu.

So it’s a good thing Dr Tim Mercer, an NHS GP partner with Opera Beds, has shared the best position to nod off with the flu (as it turns out, NASA uses it too).

“Sleep is essential for recovery when battling the flu,” he stressed.

What’s the best position to help me sleep with the flu?

Dr Mercer says NASA’s “zero gravity” position is a good way to keep your airways open in the wee hours.

Also known as the “neutral body” position, it was observed by the space agency when looking at human bodies under no gravitational force.

“NASA uses this position to relieve pressure on the body when the head and legs are elevated to just above the heart level so the spine is neutrally aligned,” Dr Mercer told us.

“Raising the head slightly allows the airways to open up and take in more oxygen while you sleep,” he added.

“Many people with respiratory conditions can benefit while sleeping in this position.”

If you can’t assume that position, he adds, sleeping on your side ― especially your left side ― can help to open your airways.

“This prevents a sore neck and mucus from building up at the back of your throat when sleeping,” he says.

When should I see a doctor about my flu?

The doctor explained that sleep is essential to flu recovery at home.

“By prioritising sleep, staying hydrated and eating nourishing foods you can improve your rest and fight off the flu naturally,” he said, adding: “If your symptoms persist or get worse after a week contact a pharmacy or medical professional for advice.”

The NHS says you should call 111 or book an urgent GP appointment if: