This Simple Arm Trick Can Help Calm You Down, According To A Doctor

Adrian Swancar via Unsplash

I reckon I have the following in common with most people; I’m always stressed, and I can never sleep.

So it’s a good thing Dr Seeta Shah from PANDA London has shared the best lying position to assume when you’re trying to calm your nervous system, right?

Speaking to HuffPost UK, the doctor said that little unconscious moves we don’t even realise we’re making can “activate areas of the nervous system that play an instrumental role in promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and increasing the likelihood of a good night’s sleep.”

That includes a simple adjustment to lying down, she added.

Lying on your side with your arm in the air may help you to de-stress

Ever notice your bicep touching your ear when you’re lying on the sofa?

Dr Shah says this is an example of “everyday habits that you believe are unique to you” but are “actually common ways to calm the nervous system.”

“When you lie on your side while raising the arm on the opposite side, the vagus nerve is activated, and the body experiences an increase in lymphatic flow,” she told us.

“Raising the arm opens the chest space, paving the way to deeper and slower breaths, improving respiratory function.

“Deep breathing enhances the body’s oxygenation and regulates the autonomic nervous system, transitioning the body from a fight-or-flight state to a rest-and-digest state.”

She continued, “Finally, this unique position replicates the foetal position, which the brain associates with the feeling of safety. This ignites the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, which aids in emotional regulation.”

Any other tips?

Yes! Dr Shah told us that humming and tidying might help too.

Even watching your favourite show – you know, the one you’ve rewatched 57 times – might help, she stated.

“The body encounters a surge in endorphins when it’s met with predictability and familiarity, as the brain favours cognitive ease, ensuring that it is not required to process unpredictable stimuli.

“When we rewatch programmes that we have previously seen, the brain receives a feeling of control, activating its reward system by releasing dopamine and oxytocin.”

