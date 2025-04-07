The Best Snacks For Aging Well And Preventing Cognitive Decline, According To Nutrition Experts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

We all want to stay healthy and active for as many years as we can, and one way to fight aging is to eat foods that support health at the cellular level.

Aging occurs in many ways, from our joints getting creaky to bigger problems, like dementia. Two processes are being studied for their role in aging: one is cell senescence and the other is damage to the telomeres on your DNA.

In cell senescence, a cell stops dividing normally and just hangs around, creating inflammatory chemicals that can harm surrounding cells. Telomeres, which are like little caps on the end of your DNA, fray and shorten as you age, which is associated with declining health. Both processes are affected by lifestyle, and can be decreased with good food choices.

We spoke with four nutrition experts to recommend the top snacks for slowing down the aging process. Here’s what they suggest snacking on.

Raw Veggies

Raeanne Sarazen is a registered dietitian, chef, culinary nutrition consultant, and author of “The Complete Recipe Writing Guide.” She stressed “the importance of other lifestyle factors besides diet that contribute to healthy aging — that includes exercise, adequate sleep, minimising alcohol consumption and stress management.” But in terms of foods to snack on, Sarazen recommends snacking on raw veggies.

“Keep in mind, there’s no magical anti-aging snack, but reaching for whole foods like colourful veggies, which are rich in fibre and antioxidants, can help,” she said. Studies show the nutrients in vegetables prevent cell senescence.

Boiled Eggs

Sarazen is also a big fan of nutrient-packed eggs, which are full of protein, vitamins and eye-protecting compounds — all of which can make a difference to your health as you age. “[Boiled eggs] are simple, nourishing and delicious choices,” she said. Eggs are notable for their lutein, which protects eyesight, plus choline, omega-3 fats and protein.

Dark Chocolate

According to registered dietitian Barbara Ruhs, “Dark chocolate is a delicious anti-aging food thanks to antioxidants, flavonoids and other bioactive components found naturally in plant foods.”

Not to mention, cocoa flavanols have been shown to slow the progression of dementia and protect brain function.

“To maximise its benefits, choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa and consider products that contain other plant ingredients,” Ruhs said.

Whole Grains

Picking whole-grain snacks, like low-sugar granola bars or popcorn, is a great way to protect yourself from aging.

“Whole-grain snacks are vital for a long and healthy life,” Ruhs said. “Whole grains are a source of dietary fibre, B vitamins and minerals — all of which add years to live and life to years. Look for the word ‘whole’ in the first three ingredients, if not as the first ingredient.”

Arx0nt via Getty Images Three of the items pictured here are on the list: berries, nuts and yogurt.

Yogurt

Studies show that consumption of live cultures is positively associated with cognitive ability. “Yogurt cups are a convenient and an economical way to maximise powerful anti-aging nutrients including calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, B vitamins and probiotics,” Ruhs said. “Consumed for thousands of years, yogurt is a staple in the Mediterranean diet.”

Fermented Foods

Registered dietitian Maya Feller, founder of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and author of “Eating from Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favourites From Cultures Around the World,” recommends eating live-cultured fermented foods, like fermented pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi.

“Fermented food contains spermidine a natural polyamine that plays a roll in balancing the health of cells,” she said. “It’s also involved with improving mitochondrial function, and animal studies have found that spermidine may play a role in longevity.”

Dried And Smoked Fish

In Japanese, Korean and Southeast Asian cultures, snacking on dried anchovies is a popular and tasty way to add calcium and protein to a diet, and if you are unfamiliar with that, you can always try fish jerky or even open a can of sardines.

“This study looked at all small fish including dried fish and found that eating small fish was significant in terms of cancer risk reduction and all cause mortality in Japanese women,” Feller said.

Nori

Registered dietitian Jill Nussinow said, “Nori seaweed is one of my favorite easy-to-eat and lower-calorie snacks. Sea vegetables contain important minerals, especially iodine.” Studies show that seaweeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and can help to modulate aging-regulated pathways.

“I recommend the little packages, called niru or seaweed snacks,” she added. “You can also use large nori sheets to make nori rolls, putting other high-nutrition items inside such as vegetable sprouts and avocado.”

Berries

“Berries are on my list of foods that help with inflammation, as one of the highest sources of antioxidants,” Nussinow said.

Studies show they have anti-inflammatory effects, which help protect your cells. “People usually think of blueberries but all berries such as strawberries, cranberries, raspberries, blackberries, huckleberries and more, are all important to include daily, if possible,” Nussinow said. “Dried berries are very easy to use and eat, but fresh or frozen work well, too, especially when it’s not truly berry season.”

Nuts And Seeds

Nuts and seeds have been found to have significant effects on cell health, preventing cell senescence and protecting your telomeres. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which slow cognitive decline.

