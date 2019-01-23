If you’re looking to upgrade your barnet but can’t afford the extortionate hair cut, perhaps it’s time to invest in a statement hair clip (or two) instead?
Showing no signs of disappearing from the high street, the humble barrette has continued to jazz up lacklustre hair and tame unruly fringes for the past few months. Style queen Alexa Chung is a fan, as is Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna.
If you’re coming around to the idea of this late nineties/early noughties trend, here’s how you can join the perfect hair party without breaking the bank.
Resinate
Pack of two resin hair slides, Urban Outfitters, £12
These pastel purple and white resin clips come with four hearts a-piece. They’ll look particularly eye-catching in darker hair.
Au Naturale
Wooden hair clips, New Look, £4.99
Shake up your look with a set of wooden finish hair clips which come in two shapes - circular and square - and have a slide in fastening. Beautifully boho and especially striking on blonde hair.
Love At First Sight
Love hair slide, ASOS Marketplace, £8
This statement hair slide is very Ashley Williams-inspired but for a fraction of the cost. The word ‘Love’ is created using diamantes on a silver-coloured hair slide.
Awesome Four-some
Barrette hair clips, Accessorize, £7
For those who simply can’t make their minds up about whether they want black, pearlescent, red or tortoiseshell hair clips, Accessorize has your back. Team with red lipstick and you’re good to go.
Cherry Baby
Cherry hair slides, ASOS, £3
A pack of two gunmetal grey clips covered with lush jewel-toned cherries – and for a cheap and cheerful three quid. What more could you need?
Pearly Whites
Pack of two pearl hair clips, ASOS, £6
These bad boys come in a stylish rectangular shape and are absolutely filled to the max with faux pearls. Your fringe is guaranteed to love you. Plus they’re a fraction of the price of Anthropologie’s pearl clips, priced at £22.
Shell Time
Tortoiseshell hair clips, Urban Outfitters, £12
Whisk hair away with this set of two tortoiseshell crocodile clips, perfect for adding a modern touch to any look and also strong enough for thicker hair types.
Little Mermaid
Shell hair slides, Anthropologie, £14
Take inspiration from Ariel with these pretty gold-coloured shell hair slides. The only downside is the cost, coming in at a little more spenny £14.
Bow Down
Bow hair slides, Accessorize, £4
Charm your way through the day with this set of bow slides. Classically sweet and made with timeless grosgrain bows. Chic.
