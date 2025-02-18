Here's The Suitcase Brand Airline Staff Actually Use, And It's 40% Off Right Now

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I am officially done with my current suitcase, which has split at the seams, sagged in the middle, and generally looks troubled.

It’s a shame. I bought it a couple of years ago and haven’t used it much ― but given how many suitcase brands there are, I don’t blame myself too much for falling for the misplaced hype.

After all, ad after ad after endless ad assails anyone looking for new luggage. It’s a usually-pricey, one-off purchase that, like mattresses, has pretty opaque materials and manufacturing processes customers don’t know how to navigate.

It’s like phones, too. I get bogged down in stats and figures I don’t understand and never care about ― so now, my demands are simpler. What will last? What’s roomy? What looks good? What, crucially, do the pros use?

Thankfully, there’s a simple answer to all the above: Travelpro, which currently has up to 50% off a range of products in the lead-up to Black Friday.

“78,000 aviation professionals trust Travelpro,” the company says; as a result, their products travel more than 234 million kilometres daily.

That makes sense, seeing as the company was created by a pilot. He must have known how important it was for a suitcase to glide smoothly and quietly, despite taking a not-insignificant battering.

Indeed their patented PrecisionGlide™ wheel system has been put to the test by crew members worldwide.

A look at something like Travelpro’s carry-on Platinum® Elite Slim Carry-On Expandable Softside Spinner makes the brand’s top-of-class status plain as day.

It’s got an external USB port with a portable charger pocket built into its 55cm-high body; its insides are TARDIS-like in their expandability.

It also boasts a removable wet pocket for soggy, or sweaty, items you don’t want to touch the rest of your luggage (finally, a hand luggage home for my dirty socks).

The lining, which is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, has room for your laptop, and its smooth-as-butter extendable handle is contoured for an easy grip.

Of course, the company’s offerings extend way beyond its lauded carry-on line.

They offer travel, business, and laptop bags too.

Personally, I’ve got my beady eye on their Maxlite® 5 Rolling Underseat Carry-On, which (predictably) fits under-seat and offers a genius hanging garment bag.

There are travel accessories like toiletry bags and packing cubes galore too.

Right now, there are 40%-off winter sales across the site and free shipping on orders over £100 too.

That means classics like the hard-shell Maxlite Air are at their lowest-ever price right now.

So there you have it ― a one-of-a-kind, extra-durable brand whose offerings were created by a pilot.

All their suitcases are known for their smooth, silent roll, smart design, and thought-of-everything-level detail by the people who need good luggage most; the pros.

And right now, their ridiculously highly-rated products are up to 40% off.