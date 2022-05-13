Life

20 Things Under £5 You Really Have No Excuse Not To Buy

Psst, everything in this shopping guide is £5 or under.

Shopping Writer

Cut the cost of your online shopping with these £5 best buys
Amazon / HuffPost
Cut the cost of your online shopping with these £5 best buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Feel like doing some shopping but don’t want to overspend? We’ve all been there.

Those little treats, homeware buys, and pick-me-ups can get expensive, can’t they? ( know I’ve been guilty of spending a little too much while browsing online... It’s just too easy to load up your virtual shopping basket and overspend. Sigh.

But treating yourself doesn’t have to break the bank, whether you’re browsing for your home, the best low-cost beauty buys, or something to make a little difference in your life, it’s possible to find stuff for a fiver... or less. Yes, really. We’ve scoured the internet for some buys we promise you won’t regret.

1
Amazon
Sick of headaches? This balm is a real winner
Not a fan of popping pills for a headache? This balm is a total lifesaver. Simply swipe a small amount onto your head and feel it get to work instantly.
Get it from Amazon for £4÷.
2
Amazon
Give your locks some love with this low-cost hair mask
This 3-in-1 hair treatment acts as a mask, a conditioner, and a leave-in conditioner, refreshing and reviving hair, while also helping to prevent frizz. The formula is also vegan and smells insane.
Get it from Amazon for £3.49 (was £6.99)
3
Amazon
Save yourself some money with this trio of handwashes
This indulgent set of three posh Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin and Grapefruit Hand Washes is currently on sale. A total steal
Get the set from Amazon for £3.99
4
Amazon
Sick of losing your page? These spouting leaves are cute and useful
Love to read? These teeny tiny silicone leaf bookmarks are perfect for keeping your place. Effective and super cute, what more could you want from a bookmark?
Get six from Amazon for £3.99
5
Amazon
Revive your split ends with this incredible dream cream
Feel like your hair is beyond repair? This leave-in conditioning cream is a game-changer. The keratin spiked formula works well on all hair types, reviving dry, damaged ends almost instantly.
Get it from Amazon for £4.62
6
Amazon
These eyebrow razors are great for those pesky stray hairs
Noticed your brows have become a little unruly? These eyebrow razors are safe for anywhere on the face, super simple to use and also nice and cheap.
Get the pack from Amazon for £2.99 (was £3.15)
7
Amazon
Save goodbye to a smeared screen and stick keyboard
Smeary fingers? These cleaning wipes can be used on multiple devices, from your laptop to your smartphone, and will also keep your keyboard gloriously grime-free.
Get them from Amazon for £4.13
8
Amazon
Grow your own sunflowers with this super simple kit
Complete with sunflower seeds, a coconut husk starter pot, a compact coconut disk, and a plant marker, this kit has everything you need to cultivate your own glorious sunflowers.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
9
Amazon
This plug-in night light is a total steal
Sick and tired of stubbing your toe in the night? Treat yourself to this low-cost LED night light and get a low-key hue that will guide you on the way to the loo.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
10
Amazon
This gua sha tool is a total steal at a fiver
Feel like you've been neglecting your skin a little? This natural gua sha stone will help you to massage your go-to skin serums and oils into your skin totally effortlessly.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
11
Amazon
These sour watermelon gummies are the bomb
These vegan sour watermelon gummies taste wonderfully fruity – they're the perfect sweet treat to keep you pepped through the workday and inevitable dips in energy.
Get a packet From Amazon for £2
12
Amazon
This cute silicone shark is a must for tea lovers
Whether you're a herbal tea drinker or prefer a basic breakfast brew, this silicone shark tea leaf infuser will give your tea game some extra bite.
Get it from Amazon for £3.45
13
Amazon
This matte liquid lipstick will stay in place for hours
In need of a new liquid lip to try? This superstay matte formula from Maybelline comes in a range of colours, is super easy to apply, and stays in place for hours.
Get one from Amazon for £3.89 (was £4.49)
14
Amazon
This clothes shaver will revive your wardrobe
Have your clothes become a little bobbly? This battery-operated clothes shaver will save them and works like an absolute dream. Bobbles? What bobbles!
Get it from Amazon for £4.75 (was £4.99)
15
Amazon
How cute are these heart-shaped silver earrings?
Whether you're treating yourself or need a low-cost gift, you can't go wrong with these sterling silver heart-shaped stud earrings.
Get them from Amazon for for £2.45
16
Amazon
Have a low-budget pamper session with this face mask
Feel like you need a good old pamper? This super hydrating sheet mask, infused with green tea and hyaluronic acid, is the perfect self-care pick-me-up.
Get it from Amazon for £1.98 (was £2.99)
17
Amazon
These toothpaste tabs are sure to come in handy
This tub of 60 waterless toothpaste tabs are a great buy. Whether you're a camping or festival enthusiast or simply have an aversion to toothpaste, they're sure to keep you fresh.
Get a jar from Amazon for £5
18
Amazon
This apple slicer makes chowing down your fave fruit easier
Never quite mastered the art of slicing apples by hand? This easy-to-use stainless steel apple slicer will be a game-changer and make you eat your apple a day.
Get one from Amazon for £4.99
19
Amazon
Pop a pack of these washlets in your bag
Whether or not you're a germaphobe, this mini pack of antibacterial hand and face wipes are a godsend. I swear by them to keep my hands clean wherever I am.
Get them from Amazon for for £1.11 (were £2)
20
Amazon
Treat your lips to this SPF lipbalm
Keep this handy tube of lip balm (FYI, it smells just like cherry bakewells) in your bag for whenever your lips need a boost of hydration. It also prevents sun damage.
Get it from Amazon for £2.50
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyshoppingHome and GardenStyle