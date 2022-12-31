Life
BeautyshoppingHome and GardenPetsMakeup

These 57 Handy Products Went TikTok Viral In 2022 For A Reason

They're definitely worthy of their status.

All these TikTok viral hits are available from Amazon
Amazon
All these TikTok viral hits are available from Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you spend hours of your day on TikTok, or mostly consume it via the secondary medium of Instagram reels – we see you! – you’ll know it creates a buzz around a product like nothing else.

Dozens of items go viral on the platform every week, but only some are worth your hard-earned money, so we thought we’d do you a favour and round up our favourite from the year in one handy list.

From makeup must haves to that bit of kitchen kit that will truly transform your cooking routine, take your pick here. Every single one gets the job done!

1
Amazon
TikTok users have been loving this sunrise alarm clock. It gradually increases in brightness to gently wake you up.
£32.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
One of the most efficient finds has been this 14-in-1 vegetable chopper. It will finely dice your ingredients in one fluid motion.
£21.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The festivities may almost be over, but this Bluetooth microphone is the perfect karaoke partner.
£12.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Tame any flyaways or rogue baby hairs thanks to this finishing stick.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
5
Amazon
Remove any peach fuzz or trim your eyebrow hairs with these facial razors.
£2.99 for a pack of six at Amazon
6
Amazon
These silicone lip brushes will gently exfoliate, leaving your lips feeling smoother and softer.
£4.99 for pack of four at Amazon
7
Amazon
And these silicone face mask brushes are much easier to clean due to their lack of bristles.
£2.99 for pack of three at Amazon
8
Amazon
Fix your makeup on the go thanks to these finger powder puffs.
£2.99 for a pack of five
9
Amazon
This nifty screen cleaning tool will make smudges and fingermarks a thing of the past.
£7.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
TikTok users have influenced me – this 2-in-1 handheld gadget will reseal open packets of food to keep them fresh.
£7.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This roller stamp will protect your identity on any letters you're throwing out by printing ink onto confidential information.
£5.69 at Amazon
12
Elizabeth Cotton / Via BuzzFeed
If you're hoping to make some changes this year, check out this Atomic Habits book. It's filled with tips on how to make small changes in your life that lead to bigger outcomes.
£13.69 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Check out this rosemary hair oil that promotes growth by stimulating your scalp.
£7.99 for 10ml at Amazon
14
Amazon
If you already have long hair, this L'Oréal wonder water will help to restore damaged ends.
£4.95 for 200ml at Amazon
15
Amazon
I'm always forgetting about my cup of tea, so I'll definitely be investing in this mug warmer.
£22.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Increase blood circulation, de-puff, and soothe migraines thanks to this ice roller.
£10.98 at Amazon
17
Elizabeth Cotton / Via BuzzFeed
To all my fellow pet owners, I recommend this portable water bottle – my dog loves it!
£13.98 for 350ml size at Amazon
18
Amazon
And for at home, check out this no-spill water bowl.
Price: £16.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Keep your legs feeling toasty in the colder weather with these fleece-lined tights.
£14.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Speaking of cosy, how tempting does this teddy fleece bedding set look?
£20.99 for a double at Amazon
21
Amazon
I plan on living in this hooded blanket for the whole of 2023, TBH.
£22.56 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This adorable hot water bottle wraps around your waist. It's ideal for soothing any cramps completely hands-free.
£8.89 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This Scrub Daddy damp duster has ridges around the edge that traps the dust and dirt to make the cleaning process faster.
£4.49 at Amazon
24
Amazon
TikTok made me buy this rechargeable lighter – and it's now my go-to product. It replaces the use of matches while also being flameless.
£7.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
If you eat lunch on the go, you might want to consider this tiered bento box that even comes with its own cutlery.
£9.59 at Amazon
26
Amazon
e.l.f's poreless putty primer will smooth over any imperfections in the skin, while providing a hydrated base for your makeup.
£8.58 for 21g at Amazon
27
Amazon
L'Oréal's powder foundation proved to be a hit on TikTok, with users praising its longevity and how quickly it covers imperfections.
£10.40-£12.99 depending on shade at Amazon
28
Amazon
Paula's Choice exfoliant works by minimising the appearance of breakouts, blackheads, and enlarged pores.
£14.95 for 30ml at Amazon
29
Amazon
Add this clip-on bedside shelf to your basket. You can use it to place any belongings you need in reach if you don't have a bedside table.
£24.90 at Amazon
30
Amazon
If you want your skin to look dewier and smoother, check out this COSRX all-in-one cream.
£14.08 for 100g at Amazon
31
Amazon
If you're fed up of finding pet hair around your home, check out this nifty lint roller.
£13.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
Replenish dry skin with Neutrogena's water gel moisturiser.
£7.36 for 50ml at Amazon
33
Amazon
These LED lights are activated by motion, so they're ideal for putting in your wardrobe or cupboards.
£15.99 for 10 at Amazon
34
Amazon
This draining board can be folded away when not in use, and can also be used as a strainer or trivet.
£16.99 at Amazon
35
Amazon
And this hyaluronic acid serum will hydrate, smooth, and re-plump the skin while targeting fine lines.
£16.50 for 30ml at Amazon
36
Amazon
If, like me, you're a fan of BookTok, you might want to check out these index tabs to annotate your latest read.
£4.99 for 1,200 tabs at Amazon
37
Amazon
Although on the pricier side, TikTok users love Caudalie's detoxifying face mask. It claims to cleanse and visibly tighten pores in just ten minutes.
£29.90 for 75ml at Amazon
38
Amazon
Glow Recipe's mild exfoliating toner is a fan favourite, and works to decongest and unclog pores.
£16 for 40ml at Amazon
39
Amazon
And their dew drops serum will leave your skin looking glowy and refreshed. It helps to reduce hyperpigmentation or dark spots over time.
£31 for 40ml at Amazon
40
Amazon
Elizabeth Arden's intensive moisturising lip balm contains SPF20 for the ultimate nourishing result.
£20.99 for 14.8ml at Amazon
41
Amazon
You don't want to miss out on CeraVe's moisturising cream which offers long lasting hydration without feeling greasy.
£12.99 for 340g at Amazon
42
Amazon
Store all your skincare in this mini fridge for that cooling effect. It's the perfect size for smaller spaces.
£39.99 at Amazon
43
Amazon
Banish pests from annoying your plants with these sticky insect traps.
£2.99 for pack of 12 at Amazon
44
Amazon
Channel your inner barista thanks to this handheld milk frother.
£5.98 in three colours at Amazon
45
Amazon
Brighten your smile with these teeth whitening strips.
£5.99 for pack of 14 at Amazon
46
Amazon
Check out these sauce holders that can be clipped onto the vents in your car.
£5.99 for pack of two
47
Amazon
This mini waffle maker is a popular student essential on TikTok, especially if you're partial to a sweet treat.
£18.99 at Amazon
48
Amazon
Keep your brows in place all day long thanks to got2b's brow gel.
£4 at Amazon
49
Amazon
Maybelline's sky high mascara offers volume and length for your lashes without looking clumpy.
£8.52 at Amazon
50
Amazon
Give yourself that sun-kissed glow all year round with Coco and Eve's self tanner.
£29 for tan and mitt at Amazon
51
Amazon
Garnier's SPF50 spray became a TikTok essential as it can be applied over makeup.
£6 for 75ml at Amazon
52
Amazon
This tub of Vaseline is a must-have addition to your skincare routine if you want to give 'slugging' a try.
£5.25 for 250ml at Amazon
53
Amazon
Update your makeup collection with Maybelline's lifter gloss.
£7 for Amber shade at Amazon
54
Amazon
This touch-up spray is not only useful for covering roots, but can also be used to create faux freckles.
£5.99 for 75ml at Amazon
55
Pop Press
Write down your thoughts, feelings, dreams, and self-reflect in this Burn After Writing book for a cathartic experience.
£9.95 at Amazon
56
Amazon
Tree Hut's shea sugar scrub will exfoliate your skin, leaving it feeling smooth and hydrated.
£18.99 for 510g at Amazon
57
Amazon
Finally, if you work from home you might appreciate this portable desktop vacuum to clear any crumbs.
£10.88 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction