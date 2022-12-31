These 57 Handy Products Went TikTok Viral In 2022 For A Reason

Amazon All these TikTok viral hits are available from Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you spend hours of your day on TikTok, or mostly consume it via the secondary medium of Instagram reels – we see you! – you’ll know it creates a buzz around a product like nothing else.

Advertisement

Dozens of items go viral on the platform every week, but only some are worth your hard-earned money, so we thought we’d do you a favour and round up our favourite from the year in one handy list.