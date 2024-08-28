via Associated Press

Some think it can help your muscles to recover after working out.

Others have linked it to better gut health; still more scientists have pointed out an association between regular caffeine consumption and better mobility in later life.

If you love your morning cup of Joe, though, you might have noticed that when you drink it can affect you almost as much as how much you guzzle.

For me, a pre-7am cup spells exhaustion by nine; while anything after 11, and I’m anxiety-bound.

And according to dietician Anthony DiMarino, that’s not just a “me” thing; to some extent, there is a “best” time to drink coffee.

Which is?

Per the DiMarino, it’s not an exact science ― if your current routine works for you, there’s no need to change anything.

But if you’re feeling frazzled or exhausted throughout the day, the dietician told Cleveland Clinic, you might want to try limiting your consumption between seven and eight in the morning.

That’s apparently because “Yyu naturally release cortisol in the morning to help you become more alert and aware of your surroundings as you wake from your slumber”. Caffeine gives this an extra boost, which can make some feel jittery.

Then, there’s sleep to consider.

“Caffeine has a half-life of two to 10 hours, depending on your metabolism,” DiMarino said, meaning depending on how long it keeps you wired for, you might want to keep coffee further away than you thought from your bedtime.

So, with all those factors considered, a “mid- to late-morning cup between 9.30am and 11am may help you reap the most coffee benefits,” the expert said.

Is that strict?

Not at all.

We all metabolise coffee differently ― some people even find caffeine makes them sleepy.

Smokers who have quit may be more sensitive after giving up then they were when they smoked, The Washington Post says.

And there are genetic elements at play, too.

Whenever works best for you is the best time, basically. But if you’re not feeling happy with your coffee routine, you might want to shift your drinking times.