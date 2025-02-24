I Asked A Longevity Expert The Best Time To Eat Breakfast ― Here's What They Said

Brooke Lark via Unsplash A table filled with breakfast foods

Dr Valter Longo, director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California, recently shared that you should plan your dinner according to your bedtime.

We should put our plates down three hours before bed, he advised ― any later, and our sleep (crucial for brain health) might be disrupted, and our bodies won’t use the energy efficiently.

As for the optimal lunchtime, experts say we should aim for a four-to-five-hour wait after brekkie. The absolute latest acceptable hour is 4:30, they add.

So, I thought I’d ask Lon Ben-Asher, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at the Pritikin Longevity Centre, when we should aim to eat our breakfast, too.

When’s the best time to eat breakfast?

As with the best dinner time, Ben-Asher says: “There is no specific time on the clock to consume breakfast.”

Our schedule, health goals, and metabolism can all affect the “best” hour to chow down on our cereal, he continues.

But, as with all of our other main meals, the nutritionist says there is an optimal time window most of us should aim for.

“In general, it’s good practice to strive for eating breakfast within half an hour to one hour of waking up to rev up the engine, provide energy for the day, and regulate blood sugars,” he told HuffPost UK.

Though he adds that paying too much attention to the time on the clock might lead to “disordered” habits, Ben-Asher adds that sticking to that rough window helps “the continuity of the body’s circadian rhythm and improved digestion.”

Also, “eating within 30 to 60 minutes prior to a workout can help provide sustained energy and improved workout performance,” the pro told us.

What are the best breakfast foods to eat?

The longevity centre’s nutritionist said our best breakfast bets “provide an important balance of macronutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to nourish and fuel the body throughout the morning and prevent overeating and munching later in the day.”

His recommendations include:

1) Porridge with mixed berries

This is “rich in soluble fibre to help lower LDL cholesterol and control blood sugars,” the dietitian says.

2) Greek yoghurt with nuts and seeds

Per the nutritionist, these are a “good source of protein, heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, calcium for bone health, and probiotics to support gut microbiome.”

3) Egg white and vegetable omelette

You can’t go too far wrong with this “fibre-rich and nutrient-dense” start to the day, Ben-Asher explains, adding that it’s a “good source of protein.”

4) Avocado on wholegrain bread