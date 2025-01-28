Here's The Exact Best Time Of Day To Eat Protein If You Work Out

Erol Ahmed via Unsplash Punnet of eggs

I’ve been going to the gym for about six months now, and four of those have been spent trying to train my social media algorithms to show me anything other than protein content.

Influencers and fitness fanatics alike seem to be obsessed with the nutrient, which helps to build and repair our cells (including our muscles). They can even help to regulate fluid control and our immune system.

It’s not that they’re wrong to enthuse about the dietary staple, which has been linked to feelings of satiety and possibly even a speedier metabolism.

It’s just that the information is so conflicting ― should we have protein immediately before or straight after a workout, and how much, and does timing really matter at all?

There is an ideal “protein window”, but it’s likely later than you think

I’ve seen a lot of videos admonishing people for not eating in the optimal “protein window” either before or after their workout, which is usually presented as lasting for about a quarter of an hour.

Well, some good news: not only does overall protein consumption throughout the day seem to matter more than timing, but according to the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), that “anabolic window” is longer than you think.

The ISSN found that a protein intake of 1.4–2g protein/kg body weight a day is enough for most exercising people, and that eating protein in a two-hour window after finishing your workout can help to build your muscle mass.

One exception might be people who do “fasted” exercise, or work out on an empty stomach. They might benefit from eating protein soon after their workout because they haven’t had any for a while, a 2003 study suggests.

Older people might want to take protein just before bed

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how muscle loss ― or sarcopenia ― is associated with ageing and can cause health issues.

That’s part of the reason why older people need to pay particular attention to their protein intake.

To prevent muscle loss, a 2016 paper suggests that taking 40g of protein before bed can be helpful, especially following exercise.

That’s because the nutrient becomes more available to our bodies as we sleep.