These 46 Products Discounted In Amazon's Sale Come Personally Tried, Tested And Recommended By Us

Get up to 50% off items we loved from the likes of Polaroid, Joseph and Joseph and Remington.

Freelance journalist

Grab these bargains before the Amazon Sale ends tonight.
Amazon
This is not a drill. The Amazon Spring Sale officially ends at 23:59 tonight so if you haven’t already checked it out, take this as your sign before it’s too late.

We’ve gathered a list of some of our highest rated products we’ve previously tried and tested ourselves, which you can grab whilst they’re heavily discounted.

With prices reduced with up to 50% off on items such as an extendable Joseph and Joseph dish rack, a gamechanging spinning mop, and a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, now’s the time to fill up your basket.

1
Amazon
Get rid of the Dreaded Patch on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 23%-off cleaner.
£2.70 (Was £3.50) at Amazon
2
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
You can save an irresistibubble (sorry) 29% on the SodaStream Art
£99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It turns out that this half-price Elbow Grease spray actually will cut through your kitchen's sticky surfaces in no time
£1.22 (Was £2.50) at Amazon
4
Devina Gohil / Via Buzzfeed
Save 23% on this fast-charging plug, which has multiple USB ports that will charge all your devices impressively quickly
£9.99 (Was £12.99) at Amazon
5
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 26% off
£27.39 (Was £36.98) at Amazon
6
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed / Amazon
This Krups grinder is speedy and easy enough to clean that I use it about five days a week, and it's 22% off right now too
£23.49 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'll admit that I was a robovac skeptic until I tried this 43%-off Yeedi 2 mop and vaccum one, but now I can't imagine my life without it
£199.99 (Was £349.99) at Amazon
8
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 29% less with this dehumidifier bag
£6.39 (Was £8.99) at Amazon
9
Marigona Rexhepi Mendes / Via BuzzFeed
This 20%-off LCD writing tablet is a great way for artsy kids to test their skills (and with no scribbled-on walls or furniture in sight)
£12.78 (Was £15.98) at Amazon
10
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This retractable clothing line holds tonnes of laundry and won't clutter your lawn, grab it now and save 33%
£18.23 (Was £27.17) at Amazon
11
Devina Gohil / BuzzFeed
Conceal *and* heal spots with 29% off these Dots For Spots hydrocolloid patches
£4.99 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
12
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Having tried this 36%-off heated air rack myself, I'm honestly not sure how I lived (or got ready for work) without one
£44.99 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
13
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This draining rack is one of the best products I've ever bought for my shared flat – it's 12% off right now
£49.99 (Was £56.99) at Amazon
14
Devina Gohil / Via Buzzfeed
If you love all things self-development, this half-off journal is about to be your next favourite book
£10 (Was £20) at Amazon
15
Lucy Sutton / BuzzFeed
It's no secret that Peppa Pig is a hit among little ones, but with so many toys to choose from, which did our mini super fan choose? This 22%-off Peppa Pig ice cream truck ended up being a firm favourite
£19.99 (Was £24.99) at Amazon
16
Amy Glover /BuzzFeed
Get 30% off this game-changing mop that has a spinning drain mechanism in its bucket and a telescopic handle that folds down when it's not in use
£33.49 (Was £47.68) at Amazon
17
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It looks like Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara actually does live up to the hype, nab yours for 42% less than its normal rice
£6.62 (Was £11.49) at Amazon
18
Marigona Rexhepi Mendes / Via BuzzFeed
Mini music lover Amelia adores this musical piano mat that's currently 30% off, and I bet your toddler will too
£15.29 (Was £21.99) at Amazon
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These 50%-off Dettol antibacterial wipes are a classic for a reason
£10.50 for three packs (Was £21) at Amazon
20
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
This cinnamon Yankee Candle is down by 21% and it smells *incredible* – it burns for absolutely ages too
£21.99 (Was £27.99) at Amazon
21
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
You'll finally be able to hang up those pictures you've had lying around for ages with these 24% off Command strips
£9.09 (Was £11.95) at Amazon
22
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book, which currently 51% off
£9.94 (Was £20) at Amazon
23
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Replace your washing powder with this eco-friendly laundry egg that'll last you around 70 washes and save 33%
£8 (Was £11.99) at Amazon
24
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm a huge fan of my wireless Beats headphones – their battery lasts me for ages, and the sound quality is unmatched. You can get them for 43% less than their retail price.
£199.99 (Was £349.95) at Amazon
25
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed
Half of our shopping team swear by this expandable dish rack from Joseph Joseph, and the other half are seriously eyeing up its current 23% discount
£61.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
26
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Faith in Nature's rosemary shampoo smells much more premium than it costs and it's down by a scent-sational 27% right now
£4.77 (Was £6.50) at Amazon
27
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This travel-sized Polaroid Go camera is perfect for gorgeous holiday snaps and it has 33% off
£79.92 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
28
Marigona Rexhepi Mendes / Via BuzzFeed
Save 35% on this super sturdy mini camera makes a great gift for budding photographers
£22.09 (Was £33.99) at Amazon
29
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray doesn't leave a chalky or greasy cast and you can get it for 50% off
£6 (Was £12) at Amazon
30
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
In need of a new hairdryer? This 45%-off Remington one is seriously impressive
£28.61 (Was £51.99) at Amazon
31
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
But if you're willing to splash a bit more cash, Remington's PROluxe You hairdryer is 100% worth it and it now has 38% off
£99.98 (Was £159.99) at Amazon
32
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Tefal's impressive all-in-one pan is a game-changer and it's down by 37% – I use mine for everything from frying to braising and stewing
£45.99 (Was £73) at Amazon
33
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 33% off
£29.02 (Was £43.99) at Amazon
34
Jaime Rose / BuzzFeed
This 30%-off scalp massager is probably the most satisfying way to lather your shampoo ever
£6.99 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
35
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Save 45% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter won't ever run out of gas (probably because it doesn't use any)
£9.34 (Was £16.99) at Amazon
36
Sarah Maeve Rexhepi / Via BuzzFeed
If your little one is mesmerised by any and every passing train like Rían, they'll adore this battery-powered Thomas & Friends Nia toy train - It's 36% off, FYI
£10.19 for the Nia engine (Was £15.99) at Amazon
37
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed / Amazon
There's nothing worse than your phone dying when you're on your commute home, so it's a good thing this powerful 22%-off Anker power bank exists
£17.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
38
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 42%-off cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing
£15 (Was £26) at Amazon
39
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I absolutely adore this No.3 London Dry Gin and you can get it for 22% off (Plus, it's pretty enough to count as décor too IMO)
£29 (Was £37) at Amazon
40
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This TikTok-famous copper lint roller is now marked down by 36%
£6.99 (Was £10.99) at Amazon
41
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save 50% on this OGX biotin & collagen conditioner, which is the only one I can rely on to smooth and soften my long, dry, frizzy hair
£3.49 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
42
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. Get it for 27% off
£94.95 (Was £129.95) at Amazon
43
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you're in the market for a new phone, Google's 128GB Pixel 6a is probably the best-value option you're going to find (especially now it's 23% off)
£370.41 for a phone and Pizel ear buds (Was £498.99) at Amazon
44
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Save 18% on this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and make your own barista-level beverages every morning – and it's not just for hot chocolate either, it's also an incredible milk frother, matcha tea maker, and so much more
£89.99 (Was £109.95) at Amazon
45
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If the pile of shoes at the base of your wardrobe is getting way too chaotic, this low-hassle (and 19% off) hanging organiser is here to help
£12.99 (Was £15.99) at Amazon
46
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 24%-off fabric comb will get rid of the bobbles on your clothes in no time
£2.65 (Was £3.49) at Amazon
