22 Best Christmas Films And TV Specials To Stream On Netflix This Festive Season

A selection of Netflix's Christmas shows and films streaming right now Netflix/Shutterstock/Moviestore/Kobal/NBC/Getty

With Christmas now just days away, it’s time to start putting together your festive watchlist – and we’re happy to report that Netflix has a wide array of offerings to help spread some seasonal cheer.

Of course, we all know that scrolling through the streaming platform to find something everyone can agree on can sometimes take forever, particularly with so much to sift through.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the good, the bad and – frankly – the very odd to help make choosing something to watch this Christmas season a little easier...

Sabrina Carpenter: A Nonense Christmas

Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter is rounding off a 2024 that’s seen her dominating both the headlines and the charts with her very first Christmas special.

As well as amazing performances and... hmmm... let’s say mixed comedy sketches, the special also boasts some seriously impressive guests from Emmy winner Quinta Brunson and music icon Shania Twain to Santa himself.

Oh, and stick around for a duet between Sabrina and fellow hitmaker Chappell Roan that we’re going to need on streaming immediately.

The Holiday

Moviestore/Shutterstock

How many times have you carelessly flicked on The Holiday halfway through when they’re showing it on ITV2? And every single time, thought to yourself “oh, I love this film, I’d love to watch it from the beginning some time”?

Well, your Christmas wish has finally been answered. This year, it’s available to watch on Netflix from the start, without adverts, in all its dancing-to-Mr-Brightside-on-the-bed, I-wonder-if-Jude-Law-would-do-Mr-Napkinhead-in-person-if-I-asked-him-nicely, oh-yeah-I-forgot-Lindsay-Lohan-was-in-this glory.

The Grinch

Melinda Sue Gordon/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nostalgia plays a huge part when it comes to putting together your Christmas watchlist, so if you’re looking to stroll down memory lane this festive season, Netfix has a great outlet for that in this absolute classic.

There’s a lot we could say about how The Grinch puts a surprisingly dark twist on one of Dr Seuss’ twist or the way the costumes and sets both perfectly summon up the feeling of Christmas... but everyone knows it’s Jim Carrey’s scene-stealing turn as the miserly title character that keeps us coming back to this every year.

The Grinch (again)

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Yeah alright, Y2K purists are always going to favour the Jim Carrey version, but that doesn’t mean this animated version is without its charms, either.

This family comedy actually is now the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time, with Benedict Cumberbatch lending his voice to the titular miser. Feel like finding out what all the fuss is about? Well, Netflix has you covered.

Our Little Secret

Netflix

New to Netflix in 2024, Our Little Secret is the third and final instalment in Lindsay Lohan’s three-film deal with the streaming service. It’s also, as it goes, the strongest of them all, and does a great job of reminding the world exactly why we all fell in love with Lindsay in the first place.

Obviously, if you’re after some hard-hitting Oscar-worthy performances and screenwriting, it’s probably best to give this a swerve, but as Netflix’s Christmas originals go, this is undoubtedly one of the best on offer.

And best of all, if you want to do a double feature with the amnesia-heavy rom-com Falling For Christmas afterwards, you don’t even need to switch platforms.

The Lohanaissance is in full swing, and we’re here for it.

That Christmas

Netflix

Fans of Love Actually will definitely want to check out this new animated story, that began streaming in 2024.

Although the festive rom-com isn’t exactly known for its child-friendly content, That Christmas (written by Richard Curtis himself!) takes the best parts of Love Actually and turns them into a new film that the whole family can enjoy, centring around different intertwining stories that all take place one Christmas Eve.

Klaus

Netflix

Listen, we love what Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks have all managed to achieve with CGI across the past two decades… but there’s just something about traditional 2D animation that computer-generated imagery just can’t match, isn’t there?

Klaus is proof that there’s still a place for this particular kind of visual in the modern era. The film’s completely unique look, and the nostalgia it invokes, make it a perfect family watch for Christmas. Plus, who doesn’t love an alternative Santa story?

Since it began streaming in 2019, Klaus has become something of a cult classic, and one we think is only going to become more and more popular as the years go on.

The Christmas Chronicles

Michael Gibson/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another modern family Christmas story, this one sees two precocious children accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh and having to team up with him to save the big day.

Young fans will enjoy the adventure, festive scenes and Kurt Russell’s take on Father Christmas. Personally, we’ll be tuning in for two reasons: Goldie Hawn… and all of the wigs.

And if you enjoy it, don’t miss The Christmas Chronicles 2, also streaming on Netflix.

The Merry Gentlemen

Katrina Marcinowski/NETFLIX

Brand new under the tree for 2024 and just waiting to be unwrapped (literally!), this rom-com features Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in a film that mixes Magic Mike and... well... pretty much every other Netflix Christmas movie you’ve watched in the last five years.

You can try and say you’re watching this for the plot if you like – but no one who’s actually seen The Merry Gentlemen will actually believe you.

Single All The Way

Philippe Bosse/Netflix

Single All The Way arrived on Netfix in 2021 to much fanfare over the way it took the tried-and-tested “will they, won’t they... oh and by the way it’s Christmas” festive formula and applied it to a queer love story.

Obviously, it’s great that Netflix gave such a big push to a film with a same-sex romance at its heart, and we love that Single All The Way showcases queer characters with supportive families.

But it’s also a whole lot of fun, helped in no small part by the presence of all-round screen icon Jennifer Coolidge.

Smiley

Netlfix

But while Single All The Way might scratch a “guilty pleasure” itch, Smiley tells a seasonal queer love story that’s actually quality.

Set in Barcelona in the lead-up to Christmas, this Spanish-language series mixes a bit of Normal People with Friends and the queer comedy Fire Island, centring around two gay men who meet around the festive period, but can’t quite get on the same page due to issues with communication, classism and internalised homophobia.

If all of that sounds a tad serious – let us reiterate that it’s also both hilarious and sweet (the whole thing is called Smiley, after all!).

Last Christmas

Jonathan Prime/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

For some reason, critics absolutely went in on Last Christmas when it was released in 2019 – and while admittedly it’s not quite Oppenheimer, it’s also pretty solid as festive rom-coms go.

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding lead a cast that also includes Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, putting a new spin on the titular Wham! hit.

Trust us, it’s time to give Last Christmas another chance.

Hot Frosty

Netflix

Another new Netflix original for 2024, Hot Frosty introduces us to a grieving widow, whose life is turned upside down when her Christmas wish brings a snowman to life.

If that sounds preposterous, that’s because it is – but as long as you don’t take it too seriously (no one involved in Hot Frosty seems to be, and that’s the point!), you’ll have a great time with this film, which stars Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert and Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan.

Nativity!

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A celebration of all things quintessentially British about a family Christmas, Nativity! tells the story of a school Christmas show that winds up spiralling out of control when it captures the attention of Hollywood.

It kind of came and went when it was released in 2009, but has gone on to become a cult favourite, spawning three sequels and even a stage musical. Intrigued? Why not give something new a stream this Christmas.

Love Hard

Bettina Strauss

A true 21st century Christmas romance, Love Hard tells the story of a dating columnist who travels to her online crush’s hometown over the festive season, only to discover he’s been catfishing her using pictures of his pal.

We probably don’t need to tell you the whole thing ends in a farcical (albeit predictable) love triangle, but Love Hard proved surprisingly popular upon its original release on Netflix in 2021, so it’s potentially worth checking out.

Christmas With You

Netflix

Netflix Christmas films are truly single dads’ time to shine, as proved with pretty much all of the platform’s new arrivals in the past few years.

Christmas With You tells the story of a flagging pop star on a quest to find inspiration for a festive chart-topper, only to find Yuletide romance with – you guessed it! – a fan’s father, played by the always-dreamy Freddie Prinze Jr.

A Christmas Prince

Netflix

Let’s just call a spade a spade here – sometimes what we all really need at Christmas is to sit down in front of a load of brainless tosh while you tuck into the Quality Street. And on that note, we have to say thank you to Netflix for the A Christmas Prince cinematic universe.

Initially dreamed up as a Christmas cash-in on royal fever, the film proved popular enough that it spawned two more sequels. Prestige cinema this is definitely not, but pair it with a tasty mulled wine and smiles are guaranteed all-round.

The Princess Switch

Netflix

Keeping up with the royal theme is Netflix’s The Princess Switch trilogy (that’s right, there are three of ’em now!).

The original essentially mixes the plots of The Princess Diaries and The Parent Trap, with subsequent sequels throwing an additional third lookalike into the mix, all of whom are played by Vanessa Hudgens.

The High School Musical star and voguing enthusiast has already proved herself to be the queen of Netflix’s thrown-together festive offerings, appearing not just in this series but also 2019’s The Knight Before Christmas, which is probably the most obvious example of “a board meeting coming up with the film’s title and working backwards from there” we’ve ever come across.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Cr. Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

When Jingle Jangle first started streaming in 2020, it was obvious Netflix had something special on their hands, and if you’ve not managed to watch it in the years since, now’s your chance.

Not only is the film a festive adventure with a stellar cast (including Forest Whittaker, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin as the voice of a matador doll who comes to life), it’s also a heartwarming musical with songs by John Legend. Once you’ve blown through the usual suspects, this is definitely worth adding to your go-to Christmas films list.

Friends

Getty Images via Getty Images

But it’s not just festive films that Netflix has on offer. Friends’ continued dominance on the platform means we can still get a big dose of 90s nostalgia this Christmas, with the sitcom’s array of festive episodes.

The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie sees Phoebe striving to write the perfect Christmas songs for her close-knit pals (if only anything rhymed with “Rachel”), while The One Where Rachel Quits sees Lisa Kudrow’s character trying to rehouse some unappealing brown trees after seeing them going into a chipper.

But the definitive Christmas special is unquestionably The One With The Holiday Armadillo. That one has everything you want from a Friends episode: Ross embarrassing himself, some lovely scenes with Joey and Rachel and the revelation of Monica’s apparent Santa fetish. What’s not to love?

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Netflix

And speaking of naff, camp, be-wigged fun at Christmas… you can’t go wrong with a bit of Dolly Parton, can you?

Like the vast majority of Netflix’s original festive content, we can’t say that Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square is, by any stretch of the imagination, a “good” film. But that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable

Beginning with Dolly playing the least convincing homeless person ever committed to the screen, and later floating up on a cloud in Christine Baranski’s living room, this film is a real wild ride and great fun. And if the mix of Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis and a whole lot of fake snow doesn’t make for an irresistible Christmas treat, what does?

Eyes Wide Shut

Moviestore/Shutterstock

We’re calling this one an “alternative” Christmas film in the vein of Die Hard and Spencer.

This extremely tense marital drama probably isn’t one to give you the “festive feels”, but if being at home over Christmas has you feeling tense, at least you might feel some solidarity with Nicole Kidman or Tom Cruise’s characters.

Jokes aside, Eyes Wide Shut is the last film by celebrated filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, centring around a man whose world begins to unravel when he learns his wife once considered having an affair during a family holiday. The fact the whole thing is lit by twinkling Christmas lights just adds to the weirdness of it all.