As Veganuary gets underway with many of us cutting out meat, dairy and eggs from our diets, have you though your wardrobe? Much like food, making more considered sartorial choices can often be a tricky lifestyle transition. To simplify things, try working from the ground up. To help, we’ve picked a range of vegan trainers so you can put your best, eco-friendly foot forward. High End Hi-Tops

Beyond Skin

Taylor Black Vegan Trainers, Beyond Skin, £95 These swish faux suede and leather hi-tops are the epitome of smart casual – providing you keep them box fresh, that is. Created by ethical footwear label, Beyond Skin, which launched in 2001 to create stylish, cruelty-free footwear, they are also available in cream and a jazzy metallic patten. We’d pair them with cut-off jeans, and crisp white tee layered with a comfy knit. Green With Envy

Wills Vegan Shoes

Olive Vegan Suede, Wills Vegan Shoes, £75 Step out in style no matter what the weather, as this vegan suede alternative is both breathable and water-resistant. Not only are these gorgeous kicks vegan, but eco-friendly too, with packing made from sustainable paper. Pop these on with black leggings and an oversized roll neck jumper dress. All That Glitters

Minuit Sur Terre

Minuit Sur Terre Virevolte Trainers, Minuit Sur Terre, £84 Add a bit of va-va-voom to your wardrobe with this faux suede, glitter-dipped pair from French brand Minuit Sur Terre. These are great for when you want to make that extra effort without compromising on comfort or style. Keep your outfit simple to let these do all the talking. Note: international shipping starts from £9, so be sure to factor that into your budgeting. Plum Tones

Bourgeois Boheme

Kim Plum, Bourgeois Boheme, now £87 (was £145) Whether you’ve already got white pumps or fancy standing out from the crowd, look no further than these plum delights. Simple, yet sophisticated – they’ll add a touch of luxe to your look. The sole is made from recycled materials and the inner linings from plant-based polymers so you enjoy your fancy footwear with complete piece of mind. White All Over

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN trainers in white with toe cap, ASOS, £18 Everyone needs a pair of simple white trainers in their wardrobe. Versatile, easy to style and a footwear staple, they will go with every piece of clothing. Dress them up with a khaki button up shirt and tapered trousers or keep casual by wearing them with a t-shirt and blue jeans. Slip On And Go

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat Cherish Collection, Matt & Nat, now £53.90 (was £77) You may know Peta-approved Montreal brand Matt & Nat for gorgeous vegan leather bags and accessories, but the cruelty-free brand also has a selection of shoes. This slip-on pair is also a nod to Pantone’s colour of the year, Living Coral.