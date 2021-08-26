Not all veggie burgers are created equal. Sometimes they’re so juicy and luxurious, you forget why you ever ate meat. Other times, you’re looking at one big soggy mushroom.
Sure, there are plenty of ready-to-eat veggie burgers available in the supermarket, but there’s something satisfying about making your own that you just can’t get with the best Linda McCartney pattie.
To help you get it right, we asked veggie chefs and restauranteurs for their ultimate homemade burger recipes. Some are veggie, some are vegan, but all are 100% delicious. Happy National Burger Day!
For sweet potato fans
This burger created by the chefs at Seasonal Spuds is filled with nutritious cashews and chickpeas. And sweet potatoes, of course. Serves 4.
Ingredients: for the burger
2 large sweet potatoes
1 400g tin of chickpeas
20 cashew nuts, crushed
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 spring onions, finely chopped
1/2 red chilli, seeds removed and finely sliced
40g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks finely chopped
1 clove of garlic, crushed
80g breadcrumbs
50g vegetarian Parmesan or Italian hard cheese, finely grated
1 egg, beaten
4 brioche buns
Salt & pepper to season
Vegetable oil to fry
Toppings suggestions
Cheddar cheese
Tomato slices
Cucumber
Gherkin
Lettuce
Roasted red pepper
Sliced beetroot
Ketchup
Crème fraiche with 2 tsp. harissa paste mixed through
Method
-
Preheat oven to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4. Peel and grate the sweet potato onto an oven tray and place in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.
-
Drain and rinse the chick peas. Place in a food processor and blitz until almost smooth
-
Place the chickpeas in a large bowl and add the cashew nuts, spices, coriander, spring onion, chilli and garlic and season.
-
Once the sweet potatoes have cooled add these to the other ingredients and use your hands to combine.
-
Divide the mixture into four and form into burgers.
-
Gently dip each burger into the beaten egg. Combine together the breadcrumbs and parmesan and roll the burgers until coated.
-
Place the burgers on a lined baking tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.
-
Preheat the oven again to 180°C / fan 165°C / gas 4.
-
Drizzle the vegetable oil into a frying pan and gently fry the burgers on each side until golden. Place the burgers on the baking tray and cook in the oven for 20 minutes.
-
Assemble the burgers in the buns with preferred toppings.
For beetroot lovers
Beetroot is a veggie burger fave and we can see why after looking at this recipe by vegetarian cookbook author, ballerina, and founder of Naturally Sassy, Saskia Gregson-Williams. Makes 4 burgers.
Ingredients
100g quinoa
400g kidney beans
3 small beetroots / 4 cups grated beetroot
2 large handfuls fresh chopped coriander
1 lemon
1/2 cup brown rice flour
1/3 cup sultanas (optional, but amazing!)
8 portobello mushrooms
Method
-
Cook the quinoa. Wash and drain the kidney beans, then mash them well in a large bowl. Peel and grate the beetroot, adding to the bowl along with the cooked quinoa and fresh herbs. Continue to mash until all is combined, gradually mixing in the sultanas, lemon juice and flour. The mixture should stick together well, but don’t be afraid to add more flour if you need a stickier consistency. Shape into four burgers and refrigerate until ready to cook.
-
Wash, peel and de-stem the mushrooms and place on a roasting tray with some olive oil. Place in the oven, pre-heated to 190 degrees celsius, and cook for 25 minutes.
-
Heat a little extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan. Cook the burgers for 2-3 minutes on each side before placing on a tray to bake with the mushrooms for the final 15 minutes.
-
Ready? Simply sandwich the beetroot and quinoa burger patty between your portobello bun. Add any additional ingredients like lettuce or plum tomatoes and tuck in!
For tofu enthusiasts
This smoky satay tofu burger looks mouth-wateringly good. It’s been created by chef Robyn Marsh, from Manchester-based street food brand Herbivorous (keep your eyes peeled for their new restaurant, coming soon). Use a gluten free burger bun or the tofu for a delicious salad to make it gluten free. Serves 4-6
Ingredients
For the tofu marinade
1⁄2 Cup Tamari
1⁄4 Cup Red Tabasco
1⁄4 Cup ketchup
2 Tablespoon liquid smoke (optional)
Block of smoked Tofu – we love Tofoo Smoked Block
For the satay sauce
1 Tablespoon of Hoisin Sauce
1⁄4 Cup Peanut butter
2 Tablespoons crushed peanuts
For the pickled salad
1 Carrot Julienned
1 Parsnip Julienned
4 Spring onions
Juice 1 Lemon
1 Teaspoon salt
For the garnish
Crushed Peanuts (optional)
Black & White sesame seeds (optional)
Peppery salad leaves
Method
-
Thoroughly mix all of your tofu marinade ingredients in a container that’s big enough to add your tofu to.
-
Slice your block of tofu into approximately 1cm slices making between four and six patties.
-
Place your tofu into a bowl to marinade coating thoroughly, cover and leave in the fridge ideally overnight or for a minimum of four hours. You may feel that the marinade is quite spicy initially but lots of the spiciness is cooked out and you are left with a zingy, smoked burger.
-
Once you are ready to prepare your burgers, julienne your carrot, parsnip and spring onions, place in a bowl, toss through the salt and lemon and set aside for 10 minutes.
-
Adjust the seasoning if needed to bring out the full flavours of your veggies.
-
In a small bowl place your peanut butter and hoisin sauce. Use some lightly salted water to loosen your sauce to a desired sauce consistency, approximately 10-15 tablespoons of water.
-
The peanut satay will thicken up initially when you begin adding the water but stick with it adding a little water at a time and it will loosen.
-
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan or griddle pan and add your tofu.
-
Caramelise each side on a medium heat for around 3-4 minutes. Turn the heat down to low and add 1⁄4 cup of the marinade to the pan. Cook the tofu for a final few minutes coating the tofu with the marinade as you go until the marinade has reduced and coated your tofu.
-
You will have plenty of marinade left to use again and can be left in the fridge for four days.
-
Toast your burger bun and begin building your burger placing the salad leaves down first followed by the tofu, peanut satay sauce, pickled veggies and crushed peanuts.