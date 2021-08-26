Not all veggie burgers are created equal. Sometimes they’re so juicy and luxurious, you forget why you ever ate meat. Other times, you’re looking at one big soggy mushroom.

Sure, there are plenty of ready-to-eat veggie burgers available in the supermarket, but there’s something satisfying about making your own that you just can’t get with the best Linda McCartney pattie.

To help you get it right, we asked veggie chefs and restauranteurs for their ultimate homemade burger recipes. Some are veggie, some are vegan, but all are 100% delicious. Happy National Burger Day!

For sweet potato fans

Seasonal Spuds

This burger created by the chefs at Seasonal Spuds is filled with nutritious cashews and chickpeas. And sweet potatoes, of course. Serves 4.

Ingredients: for the burger

2 large sweet potatoes

1 400g tin of chickpeas

20 cashew nuts, crushed

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1/2 red chilli, seeds removed and finely sliced

40g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed

80g breadcrumbs

50g vegetarian Parmesan or Italian hard cheese, finely grated

1 egg, beaten

4 brioche buns

Salt & pepper to season

Vegetable oil to fry

Toppings suggestions Cheddar cheese

Tomato slices

Cucumber

Gherkin

Lettuce

Roasted red pepper

Sliced beetroot

Ketchup

Crème fraiche with 2 tsp. harissa paste mixed through

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4. Peel and grate the sweet potato onto an oven tray and place in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Drain and rinse the chick peas. Place in a food processor and blitz until almost smooth Place the chickpeas in a large bowl and add the cashew nuts, spices, coriander, spring onion, chilli and garlic and season. Once the sweet potatoes have cooled add these to the other ingredients and use your hands to combine. Divide the mixture into four and form into burgers. Gently dip each burger into the beaten egg. Combine together the breadcrumbs and parmesan and roll the burgers until coated. Place the burgers on a lined baking tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes to set. Preheat the oven again to 180°C / fan 165°C / gas 4. Drizzle the vegetable oil into a frying pan and gently fry the burgers on each side until golden. Place the burgers on the baking tray and cook in the oven for 20 minutes. Assemble the burgers in the buns with preferred toppings.

For beetroot lovers

Naturally Sassy

Beetroot is a veggie burger fave and we can see why after looking at this recipe by vegetarian cookbook author, ballerina, and founder of Naturally Sassy, Saskia Gregson-Williams. Makes 4 burgers.

Ingredients

100g quinoa

400g kidney beans

3 small beetroots / 4 cups grated beetroot

2 large handfuls fresh chopped coriander

1 lemon

1/2 cup brown rice flour

1/3 cup sultanas (optional, but amazing!)

8 portobello mushrooms

Method

Cook the quinoa. Wash and drain the kidney beans, then mash them well in a large bowl. Peel and grate the beetroot, adding to the bowl along with the cooked quinoa and fresh herbs. Continue to mash until all is combined, gradually mixing in the sultanas, lemon juice and flour. The mixture should stick together well, but don’t be afraid to add more flour if you need a stickier consistency. Shape into four burgers and refrigerate until ready to cook. Wash, peel and de-stem the mushrooms and place on a roasting tray with some olive oil. Place in the oven, pre-heated to 190 degrees celsius, and cook for 25 minutes. Heat a little extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan. Cook the burgers for 2-3 minutes on each side before placing on a tray to bake with the mushrooms for the final 15 minutes. Ready? Simply sandwich the beetroot and quinoa burger patty between your portobello bun. Add any additional ingredients like lettuce or plum tomatoes and tuck in!

For tofu enthusiasts

Herbivorous

This smoky satay tofu burger looks mouth-wateringly good. It’s been created by chef Robyn Marsh, from Manchester-based street food brand Herbivorous (keep your eyes peeled for their new restaurant, coming soon). Use a gluten free burger bun or the tofu for a delicious salad to make it gluten free. Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the tofu marinade

1⁄2 Cup Tamari

1⁄4 Cup Red Tabasco

1⁄4 Cup ketchup

2 Tablespoon liquid smoke (optional)

Block of smoked Tofu – we love Tofoo Smoked Block

For the satay sauce

1 Tablespoon of Hoisin Sauce

1⁄4 Cup Peanut butter

2 Tablespoons crushed peanuts

For the pickled salad

1 Carrot Julienned

1 Parsnip Julienned

4 Spring onions

Juice 1 Lemon

1 Teaspoon salt

For the garnish

Crushed Peanuts (optional)

Black & White sesame seeds (optional)

Peppery salad leaves

Method