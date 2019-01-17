It’s freezing – so cold, in fact, that we’ve forgotten what it feels like to go out without ten layers on. Last summer’s heatwave feels like it was a decade ago. At HuffPost Finds, we’ve been rounding up our favourite winter buys – from bright scarves to trendy beanies. Here, we’ve compiled these lists into an ultimate shopping guide to keep you toasty until the hibernation period is over. Puffer Jackets﻿

Asos

Daisy Street padded jacket with ring pull in leopard print, Asos, £22 (was £44.99). The best thing about puffer jackets is walking around like you’re dressed in a duvet. Cosy, comfy, chic. We particularly love this leopard print number from Asos. To let the leopard print do all the talking, we’d pair this with black jeans and a white tee (or a black polo-neck for when the temperature drops). Available in sizes 6-16. Browse the rest of our favourite puffer jackets here. Beanies

Boiled wool hat, COS, £13 (was £25). Protect your ears from the chill with a trendy beanie hat. We heart this camel number, which is nearly half price in the sale – so snap it up fast. It’s perfect for those who just want something understated and chic. It’ll do the job and last more than one season. Browse the rest of our winter hats here. Gloves

Accessorize

Cut Away Suede Gloves, Accessorize, £25. You can’t go wrong with a pair of leather gloves. The ultimate style staple, they are also warm and wet weather proof. We love these maroon driving-style gloves, which are part-leather and part-suede. The pom poms are super playful. Browse the rest of our picks here. Scarves

George by Asda

Navy Dinosaur Hooded Faux Fur Trim Snowsuit with Mittens, George by Asda, £14. Whether you’ve got a little one to keep warm or just like to look at tiny baby clothes (we don’t blame you), these snowsuits are guaranteed to make you say: N’awww. Dinosaurs are all the rage at the moment, and this snowsuit is fleece lined and shower resistant, so you can keep your little dude on trend and cozy in this snazzy number. Check out the rest of the super cute snowsuits here.