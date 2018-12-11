10 Best Women's Christmas Jumpers For 2018

Christmas jumpers are a festive fashion essential.

You may only wear it for a finite amount of time, i.e. from Christmas Jumper Day on the 14 December until straight after Christmas lunch – when you’ll inevitably have to take it off because you’ve eaten too much and are massively overheated – but that doesn’t mean you can roll out the same jumper again and again each year. Heavens, no, you need a new one.

From Christmas turkeys adorned with pompoms in autumnal hues to sequins galore, we’re rounding up our favourite Chrissy jumpers for 2018 to hit the high street (and online) this year.