10 Best Women's Christmas Jumpers For 2018

Christmas jumpers are a festive fashion essential.
You may only wear it for a finite amount of time, i.e. from Christmas Jumper Day on the 14 December until straight after Christmas lunch – when you’ll inevitably have to take it off because you’ve eaten too much and are massively overheated – but that doesn’t mean you can roll out the same jumper again and again each year. Heavens, no, you need a new one.
From Christmas turkeys adorned with pompoms in autumnal hues to sequins galore, we’re rounding up our favourite Chrissy jumpers for 2018 to hit the high street (and online) this year.
Dachshund Through The Snow
Next, £30
Sequins, Santa hats and sausage dogs? This number from Next ticks all our boxes.
All Blinged Out
F+F, Tesco, £30, available in store.
Become a real life human bauble with this jazzy number. You’ll also find this with 25% off until 16th December, so you’ve no excuse for Christmas Jumper Day on the 14th December.
A Christmas Classic
Boohoo, £18
We love these strategically-placed Christmas puds, just make sure you warn your grandma before dinner.
Pom Poms All Over
New Look, £22.99
This turkey jumper has won Christmas. Not suitable for vegetarians.
Split Down The Middle
Marks & Spencer, £29.50
There’s no doubt this interactive jumper will be as divisive as the brussels sprouts on Christmas morning.
Festive Fizz
George at Asda, £14
Deck the halls (and yourself) with this black number. Cosy and christmassy.
Beyonce Reigns Supreme
Primark, £12, available in stores now
Punny, pink and positive - what more could a single lady want this Christmas?
Baby Bump
Boohoo, £16
Forgotten you baby on board badge for the tube? This works as a replacement, and your baby gets to wear its first Xmas hat - WIN WIN!
For The Dog Lovers
Primark, £12, available in stores now
Not only does this have a sausage dog in its own Christmas jumper, but HELLO POMPOMS.
It Doesn’t Show Signs Of Stopping...
This classic can be your new staple. Wear it to your office party, your grandma’s house, even the wild Xmas jumper pub crawl. It’s a true all-rounder.
Starman
Marks & Spencer, £25
One to wear all year long, this sequinned star motif will go with everything.
You’re So Punny
H&M, £12.99
Because who doesn’t love a Christmas pun?
For A Festive Fashion Crowd
For the fashionista who wants something a little less red and green.
Llamaland
Marks & Spencer, £25
Forget Rudolph, it’s all about the llamas this Christmas.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.