We Ranked The Food Trends Brits Say They Can't Escape Right Now

Pizza with hot honey – yay or nay?

Hate brioche buns? You’re not alone ― we recently shared how many people despise the food trend, which restaurants love because the enriched bread lasts longer than “lean” kinds.

And now, Redditors are sharing the other culinary phases Brits can’t seem to escape when eating out.

In a recent post shared to r/AskUK, site user u/compostmentis asked: “What’s the new pulled pork?”

They explained that the food trend, which blew up in restaurants, cooking shows, and even supermarket sandwiches years ago seems to have all but disappeared ― and they wondered what’s taken its place.

So, we thought we’d share the food trends people think are the Next Big Thing (and ranked them according to how much we like ’em).

1. “Hot honey.”

“Hot honey on pizza is next level,” says u/itsfeckingfreezing.

Our verdict: Please don’t mistake me for an unadventurous eater or a hater of savoury/sweet combos; I’m neither. But the first time I had pizza covered in honey, I thought I was being punked. It’s simply too sweet and syrupy for even the saltiest pepperoni. If you wouldn’t dip your slice in maple syrup, don’t do this. 2/10

2. “Smash burgers have been the fad of the last few years.”

“Or, as I like to think of them, Squished Fried Mince,” says u/popular_Sell_8980.

Our verdict: Remember those impossibly tall “gourmet” burgers, with their overpowering blue cheese and inevitable “slaw”, of the 2010s? This might be a slight overcorrection, but I respect the return to biteable dimensions. 6/10

3. “Nduja sausage was definitely eyeing up that same spot a year or two ago.”

“I think nduja is having a bit of a resurrection. Seeing more and more frozen pizza toppings with nduja and honey toppings,” says u/Clivicus.

Our verdict: Hook it to my veins. Delicious, salty, spicy, crumbly perfection. Besides which, I think the best food “fads” tend to be real, normal staples in other countries that just aren’t as popular in yours. It was never just a trend for me. 9/10.

4. “Gochujang.”

“Been using this for a while,” says u/LateralLimey.

Our verdict: Another “fad for who?” moment, and honestly, I’m with u/petrolstationpicnic, who said the trend’s been floating around UK eateries for the guts of a decade now.

But to be fair, I still can’t get it in my local supermarket. Let’s hope that changes. It’s funky, warming, and makes easy meals feel like they took ages. 9/10

5. “Pistachio cream is the new salted caramel.”

Our verdict: I got my hands on this stuff years ago and have been obsessed since. I refuse to allow this to become a trend because it’s pricey enough already, darn it. 3/10 (nooo you guys it’s horrid don’t drive up demand please).

6. “Tajin is on the way. Get some off Amazon before all the trendys start buying it.”

Our verdict: Last week’s snack attached without comment. 10/10

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK

7. “Loaded Fries went from being something seen fairly rarely, to on every menu at every pub/restaurant I’ve eaten at in the last year.”

“The writing was on the wall for ‘loaded fries’ when Burger King added them to their menu,” says u/Kian-Tremayne.

Our verdict: Okay, other Redditors have pointed out this is old news. But still, can I please retroactively make the case for the sanctity of the potato? What is wrong, was ever wrong, with chips tasting like fluffy, nutty, salty spuds? Surely nothing some split chilli sauce, congealing cheese, and cold mince can solve. 1/10