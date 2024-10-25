LifeBeautyBabiesshopping

23 Amazon Products Our Readers Couldn't Stop Buying In October

From sex toys to toilet cleaners, here's what you lot bought this month.
By 

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

October’s been a pretty great month for online shoppers, with Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals launching earlier this month.

If you’re anything like as nosy as us, you might be wondering what, exactly, people are buying during the sales (and in general). And luckily, we get the advantage of seeing what those buys are ― or at least the ones our readers love.

So, we thought we’d share the most popular products of October (we’d never keep that goss to ourselves).

1
Amazon
I'm surprised I haven't been blinded by people's dazzling work shirts given how popular these Dr Beckmann Glowhite sachets have proved.
£11.26 for six packs, each containing four sachets
2
Amazon
These 1L clip-top Sistema food containers just look so, so satisfying to use.
£9.50 for 3
3
Amazon
The enzymes in these drain-cleaning sticks clear dirt, grime, and buildup. Just drop them down your plug holes and keep it pushing!
£4.61 for 12
4
Amazon
How sweet is this Little Hands card holder, which allows kids to hold a fan of cards as you play together?
£4.99
5
Amazon
Prep your nail beds for a DIY Halloween manicure with Sally Hansen's 15-second cuticle remover gel.
£5.08
6
Amazon
Plantur 39's brown colour shampoo and conditioner hides any peeking greys while promoting hair growth.
£19.96 for both
7
Amazon
As we head into colder, wetter months, more of us are using this HG Mould Remover spray.
£4.50
8
Amazon
Some of you picked this month to try Amazon's 30-day Prime trial (perhaps due to its Big Deal bonanza).
£0.00 for 30 days
9
Amazon
Our readers couldn't resist this steal of a smart watch and fitness tracker.
£13.45
10
Amazon
This IcyBite teething tool contains a soothing, cooling gel (clever, right?).
£4.89
11
Amazon
Looks like GBBO season has gotten to you! These cake bases are selling like hot... never mind.
£1.98 (they're available in different sizes)
12
Amazon
Thousands of customers swear by this ten-pack of FM London socks, and who are we to question them?
£9.49 for ten pairs
13
Amazon
I was sipping on my own can of Coke Zero when I saw how popular this eight-pack is with our readers. Is it sad I find that a bit touching?
£4.25 for eight
14
Amazon
Simple's highly-rated moisturiser contains SPF 30 AND costs less than £4. We get it.
£3.49
15
Amazon
Loads of you swear by this simple, classic grey photo frame that comes with a white mount.
£13.57 (it comes in a range of sizes)
16
Amazon
Banish moss, algae, and more from your dirveway or patio with this specially designed cleaner.
£34.00
17
Amazon
Deep clean everything from your plug holes to your grout with these OXO Good Grips brushes.
£6.40 for two
18
Amazon
If the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like Olay's Regenerist Firming serum does what it promises to.
£18.99
19
Amazon
How clever is this colour-changing egg timer that tells you how boiled your brekkie is?!
£7.19
20
Amazon
This Dr Beckmann carpet cleaner took the wine stains out of my rug for wayyyy less than a carpet cleaner.
£2.90
21
Amazon
As a former cleaner, I nodded in approval when I saw how many of you purchased this Dr Beckmann's power-foaming toilet cleaner.
£2.85 for three sachets
22
Amazon
I own (and love) this weighted, sculpted eye mask myself, so I'm glad it's doing so well.
£9.99
23
Amazon
This LELO pinpoint vibrator has got you lot all abuzz this month.
£94.90
|
Submit a tip
Close