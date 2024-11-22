These 18 Amazon Black Friday Book Deals Are So Good, You'll Kick Yourself For Missing Them

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Amazon’s Black Friday week has kicked off in earnest, with deal after deal in sections like home and beauty.
But having scoured the site to find the very best deals, we couldn’t help but notice Amazon’s book deals were ESPECIALLY impressive.
So, we thought we’d share some of the very best Amazon deals for bookworms (you’re welcome).
The Guinness book of World Records 2025 is 62% off right now (well, that's a load of Christmas pressies sorted).
Charlie Mackey's The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse is a soothing modern classic. Save 55%!
Richard Osman's brand-new book We Solve Murders is 50% off.
BookTok fans, rejoice: Sarah J. Maas' first five A Court Of Thorns And Roses books are 30% off in this box set.
Private Eye's 2024 annual is down by 23%.
This 15-piece Roald Dahl box set is a scrumdiddlyumptious 67% off.
Mranda Hart's hilarious I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You is 50% off right now.
Save a tasty 50% on Mary Berry's Foolproof Dinners recipe book.
The all-new Pinch of Nom cookbook is half off right now!
You might have heard of the Guinness book of World Records, but what about their 54%-off gamer's edition?
This gorgeous 77%-off Complete Works of Sherlock Holmes is going to end up in a lot of my relatives' Christmas stockings...
Save 55% on this fact-packed National Georgaphic Weird But True! book that's perfect for kids.
This classic lift-the-flap Dear Zoo book is 55% off.
There's 57% off this box set of four Divergent novels.
Dishoom's 60%-off cookbook is one of the best I've tried.
This 63%-off set of eight Horrible Histories books is honestly pretty tempting.
Wagamama's Feed Your Soul cookbook, down by 61%, is a bestseller for a reason.
This 43%-off Mr Men and Little Miss storybook advent calendar contains 24 tiny books.
