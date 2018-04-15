Beyoncé Shocks Fans With Destiny's Child Reunion During Epic Coachella Set

Beyoncé pulled out all the stops as she headlined Coachella, staging a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion.
The singer delighted fans by bringing former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out on stage with her during her set at the US festival on Saturday (14 April) night.
The trio performed some of their biggest hits, including ‘Lose My Breath’, ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Soldier’, and needless to say, fans were absolutely loving it:
The band were last seen on stage together when Michelle and Kelly made a cameo appearance during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Half Time show in 2013.
They originally called it quits in June 2005, following the release of their fourth studio album ‘Destiny Fufilled’.
Beyoncé was originally supposed to play Coachella last year, but pulled out on doctor’s orders, having fallen pregnant with her now-10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.
Lady Gaga replaced her on the top of the bill, with organisers immediately securing her services for this year.
Beyoncé‘s headline set also saw her husband Jay Z and sister Solange make appearances for duets, as she treated fans to some of her biggest hits, including ‘Run The World’, ‘Drunk In Love’, ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Single Ladies’ and ‘Crazy In Love’.
This summer will also see Beyoncé and Jay Z embark on another joint tour.
‘On The Run II’ will visit Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and London in June, before heading off around the world, finishing up in Vancouver in October.