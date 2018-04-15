All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/04/2018 10:12 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Beyoncé Shocks Fans With Destiny's Child Reunion During Epic Coachella Set

    I don't think they can handle this!

    Beyoncé pulled out all the stops as she headlined Coachella, staging a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion. 

    The singer delighted fans by bringing former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out on stage with her during her set at the US festival on Saturday (14 April) night. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    The trio performed some of their biggest hits, including ‘Lose My Breath’, ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Soldier’, and needless to say, fans were absolutely loving it: 

    The band were last seen on stage together when Michelle and Kelly made a cameo appearance during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Half Time show in 2013. 

    They originally called it quits in June 2005, following the release of their fourth studio album ‘Destiny Fufilled’. 

    Beyoncé was originally supposed to play Coachella last year, but pulled out on doctor’s orders, having fallen pregnant with her now-10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. 

    Lady Gaga replaced her on the top of the bill, with organisers immediately securing her services for this year. 

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Who run the world? Beyoncé, of course

    Beyoncé‘s headline set also saw her husband Jay Z and sister Solange make appearances for duets, as she treated fans to some of her biggest hits, including ‘Run The World’, ‘Drunk In Love’, ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Single Ladies’ and ‘Crazy In Love’. 

    This summer will also see Beyoncé and Jay Z embark on another joint tour.

    ‘On The Run II’ will visit Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and London in June, before heading off around the world, finishing up in Vancouver in October. 

    READ MORE:

    Beyonce's Style Evolution
    MORE:ukmusicBeyonce coachellaMichelle WilliamsKelly RowlandDestiny's Child

    Conversations