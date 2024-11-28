Beyoncé's Team Sets The Record Straight Amid Fresh 2025 Tour Rumours

If the recent rumours that Beyoncé is planning to announce another world tour has already got you putting money aside, we have some news we think you might be interested in.
Earlier this week, numerous fansites and celebrity gossip accounts picked up on rumours that the record-smashing singer would use her upcoming halftime performance at the NFL game between the Ravens and The Texans on Christmas Day to announce a world tour in 2025, in support of her hit album Cowboy Carter.
However, Beyoncé’s team has now set the record straight, insisting the reports are “untrue”.
“Nothing to report here,” Bey’s long-time publicist Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on X, insisting: “Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source first.”
In September, The Sun reported that Beyoncé was planning a world tour to support her Cowboy Carter album, including a rumoured five dates in London in 2025, though this was never confirmed by the singer or her team.
Beyoncé last toured the world in 2023 off the back of her album Renaissance.
Renaissance marked the first instalment of what the Break My Soul singer described as a “three-act project”, the second part of which came earlier this year with Cowboy Carter.
The country-inspired album became the second most-nominated album in Grammy history at the beginning of this month when it scooped a total of 11 nods, behind only Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which landed 13 back in 1984.
Those excited to watch Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime show will be able to stream it on Netflix worldwide.