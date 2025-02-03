It Took More Than 20 Years, But Beyoncé Finally Just Won The Top Award At The Grammys

Beyoncé was joined on stage by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter while accepting the award for Album Of The Year at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Beyoncé’s history with the Grammys is a little… complicated, to say the least.

In 2023, the music legend became the artist with the most wins in Grammys history thanks to her hit album Renaissance.

However, in her entire career, the top accolade of the Recording Academy’s annual awards show, Album Of The Year, had always evaded her, despite huge acclaim for past collections like Lemonade, Renaissance and her 2013 self-titled release.

This year, though, the former Destiny’s Child singer is finally getting her flowers.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the 35-time Grammy winner picked up Album Of The Year for 2024’s Cowboy Carter, which marked the singer-songwriter’s first major foray into country music.

Acknowledging the significance of the moment in her speech, Bey said: “I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years.”

The Texas Hold ’Em singer continued: “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer [for] all of the hard work.”

Dedicating the win to country music pioneer Linda Martell – who features on Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé concluded: “I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Grammy Album of the Year! Full acceptance speech 🏆🥹🐝 pic.twitter.com/1vTmtlfKq1 — SHEM (@ShemPinnock) February 3, 2025

After initially rising to fame as part of the Grammy-winning girl group Destiny’s Child in the 1990s, Beyoncé released her debut solo album Dangerously In Love in 2003.

She was first nominated for Album Of The Year for her third solo release, I Am… Sasha Fierce, in 2010, and was recognised in the category again for 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance before finally achieving the win this year.

Beyoncé is the first Black woman to be recognised for her work with the Grammy for Album Of The Year since Lauryn Hill more than 25 years ago.

Sunday’s ceremony also saw her picking up Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her Miley Cyrus collaboration, II Most Wanted, marking the former Disney star’s third win overall.

