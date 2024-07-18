Biden Backs Out Of Speech After Testing Positive For COVID-19

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the leader of a Hispanic civil rights group announced on Wednesday while explaining why he would not be delivering a speech as planned.

Biden was scheduled to speak at the UnidosUS Annual Convention in Las Vegas, but his speech was delayed until Janet Murguia, the group’s president and CEO, came out to address the crowd.

Biden had called her, she said, and “shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.”

“The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID,” Murguia announced.

“He’s just really sorry he couldn’t be with us,” she added.

Biden is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, noting that he has been vaccinated and boosted.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden greets a young girl during a visit to Mario's Westside Market grocery store in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 16. KENT NISHIMURA via Getty Images

The president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released a statement with more details on his condition, saying that Biden has upper respiratory symptoms along with a “non-productive cough” and “general malaise.”

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted,” O’Connor said.

Biden was spotted mingling with diners at a Las Vegas’ Michoácan Restaurant earlier in the day. He flew to Nevada on Monday as part of a planned two-day campaign blitz that included a full-throated speech at the NAACP’s annual convention on Tuesday.

“I’m all in!” Biden told the NAACP crowd, to cheers.

The president has received his first dose of Paxlovid, a drug that helps to alleviate the virus’ worst symptoms.

O’Connor noted: “His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%.”