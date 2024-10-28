Biden Calls Trump A 'Loser' In More Ways Than One In Scathing Speech

Joe Biden, Donald Trump Getty Images

Biden was discussing the importance of character at the event, hosted by the Laborers’ International Union of North America, on Saturday night when he charged that the former president “doesn’t give a damn about union workers — or any workers, for that matter.”

“He views unions as getting in the way of the accumulation of wealth for individuals,” said Biden, who’s called himself the “most pro-union president” in history.

“Folks, it’s a labourer’s interest to defeat Donald Trump more than any other race you’ve been in, as long as any one of you been alive,” he added.

Then he got a little more personal, as Trump often does.

“Donald Trump is a loser,” he said as people in the crowd cheered. “He’s a loser as a candidate, and — more importantly, in my view, and I’m just going to say it, straight up: He’s a loser as a man.”

President Joe Biden photographed speaking at a Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) "Get Out the Vote" kick-off event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

During a speech in Philadelphia earlier this month, the president mocked Trump, saying he was “scared to death” to agree to another presidential debate with the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.