Biden Calls Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'President Putin' At Nato Conference

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden accidentally referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” on stage Thursday at a Nato conference.

“Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

Advertisement

Biden began to walk offstage before realising his gaffe and walked back to say Zelenskyy is “gonna beat President Putin.”

Ukraine has been at war with Russia following Putin’s invasion of the country in 2022.

Zelenskyy appeared to take Biden’s misspeaking in stride, saying, “I’m better” than Putin.

“You’re a hell of a lot better,” Biden responded.