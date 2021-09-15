Biden Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade At Trump Without Even Saying His Name

“We know what’s causing climate change: human activity. This is no longer subject to debate,” Biden said. “And I might add, windmills do not cause cancer.”

Speaking in Colorado about infrastructure﻿ , Biden called for urgent action to address climate change.

President Joe Biden drew laughs on Tuesday with a not-so-subtle jab at Donald Trump by referring to one of his most bizarre claims.

President Biden jokes during speech on extreme weather costs and combatting climate change: “I might add windmills do not cause cancer.” pic.twitter.com/732tsfgNQB

Trump has a long history of attacking wind turbines, largely because he thought they spoiled the view from one of his golf resorts. He even unsuccessfully sued to stop them.

In 2019, Trump famously claimed that the noise of windmills caused cancer. It does not.

And earlier this year, he went even further.

“They’re making windmills all over the place, to ruin our land and kill our birds,” Trump said. “To kill everything.”

Windmills do not “kill everything” and the risk to birds has been overstated. According to the Sierra Club, far more birds are killed by communications towers, power lines, windows and cats than by windmills.

“For the sake of birds, the environment and nature’s beauty wind and solar power are a vastly better choice than coal, oil and nuclear energy,” the group stated on its website.

The Sierra Club also called for actions to reduce the number of bird deaths.