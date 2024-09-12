Joe Biden, Donald Trump Getty/AP

Joe Biden was pictured wearing a Donald Trump hat on Wednesday.

The president briefly placed a red “Trump 2024” cap over his own hat while greeting firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during commemorations of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Right-wingers predictably freaked out on social media over the image.

Some suggested it was proof that Biden was experiencing cognitive decline while others touted the laughable claim that it showed he’d switched to supporting Trump over his own vice president, Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed after abandoning his reelection campaign.

Advertisement

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates set the record straight on X, formerly Twitter. Bates wrote, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.”