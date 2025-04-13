Bill Maher Dishes On Dinner With Trump, Calls Him 'Gracious And Measured'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Let me first say that, to all the people who treated this like it was some sort of summit meeting, you’re ridiculous,” Maher said Friday at the top of his monologue. “Like I was going to sign a treaty or something? I have no power. I’m a fucking comedian.”

Advertisement

The Democratic pundit sat on a stool for the “Mr. Maher Goes To Washington” segment and presented a piece of paper with all the insults Trump has lobbed at him in the past, and happily announced that the president signed it during their meeting “12 days ago.”

The moment prompted rabid cheers from an audience, which has heard Maher criticise Trump for more than a decade now. Maher confirmed last month that their meeting was officially scheduled, and preemptively countered the backlash at the time by stating, “Fuck you.”

“You can hate me for it, but I’m not a liar,” Maher said Friday. “Trump was gracious and measured. And why isn’t that in other settings, I don’t know, and I can’t answer and it’s not my place to answer. I’m just telling you what I saw, and I wasn’t high.”

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on April 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Advertisement

While he recently confirmed he won’t be joining the Republican Party, Maher was charmed by Trump.

“I never felt like I had to walk on eggshells around him,” he said Friday. “And, honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down. Make of it what you will.”

“I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days,” Maher said.

Maher previously shed light on the meeting on his “Club Random” podcast and said at the time that Trump is “one of the most effective politicians.” On Friday, he said he held the Trump’s feet to the fire about floating a potential third, unconstitutional presidential term.

“At one point, I said to him, ‘You’re scaring people. Do you really want to be scaring your own citizens so much?’” Maher said during his monologue. “And I know you’re all saying, ‘And what did he say to that?’ Honestly, I don’t remember. But it wasn’t, ‘OK, I’ll stop.’”

Advertisement