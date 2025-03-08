Bill Murray Finally Breaks His Silence About Those Kelis Dating Rumors

Bill Murray and Kelis Getty Images

Bill Murray is clearing the air about his rumoured relationship with singer Kelis.

“I met this girl named Kelis,” the actor recently said on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred.”

The Lost In Translation star told host Sway Calloway that he first took notice of the Milkshake singer when he spotted her in Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s music video for the 1999 hit tune Got Your Money.

“I love that video,” Bill continued. “I watched that. I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?’ It’s so crazy, and I’m going, ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ And it was Kelis, so I just had to meet her sometime. She’s turned out to be spectacular.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bill revealed that he recently reconnected with Kelis, but he shut down the gossip that they had dated.

“No. No, but, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second,” he added.

Amid the internet’s incessant interest in their purported relationship, Kelis downplayed the rumours. When a fan commented on a June 2023 Instagram post asking her whether he’d like to “address these Bill Murray allegations”, Kelis replied: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”