Bill Murray Says 1 Of His 'Few Regrets' Is Not Working On This 80s Movie

Bill Murray has admitted he wishes he hadn’t passed on the opportunity to work with Clint Eastwood on one of the Hollywood icon’s movies.

“It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it,” Murray said recently on The Howard Stern Show. He appeared to be referring to Heartbreak Ridge, the 1986 war drama directed and produced by Eastwood.

The Lost In Translation actor, who had starred in director Ivan Reitman’s 1981 military action comedy Stripes, said he was compelled to call Eastwood “out of the blue” after seeing films like his 1974 crime comedy Thunderbolt And Lightfoot.

Murray recalled Eastwood avenging the killing of his “sidekick” Lightfoot (played by Jeff Bridges), adding that Lightfoot had both a “great part” and a “great death scene” in the movie.

After ringing up Eastwood, Murray said the Hollywood icon asked if he’d do another “service comedy” like Stripes.

“And he had this great idea for an enormous Navy thing and when he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy?’ [I was] like, ‘Geez, would I become like Abbott and Costello? I had to do, like, military movies?’ And I said, ‘Well, God, I guess maybe I shouldn’t’,” he explained.

Murray, who has played in celebrity golf tournaments with Eastwood on multiple occasions and sang the Looking Glass’ hit Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) with him in 2012, said working with the Hollywood icon on the movie would’ve been “great” as he had access to World War II boats and could’ve made a flotilla.

He later told the Hollywood icon that he was “really sorry” for not taking part in his film.