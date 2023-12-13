Billionaire Torches 'Disgusting Human Being' Trump, But Won't Vote Biden

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Billionaire Leon Cooperman slammed Donald Trump in a new interview, saying the former president and current Republican 2024 front-runner is “a disgusting human being” who “belongs in jail.”

Cooperman, who founded the Omega Advisors hedge fund and is worth a reported $2.8 billion, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a lengthy sit-down that aired Tuesday that Trump is “not qualified to be the leader of the free world.”

Trump is “just a bad human being,” said the Wall Street titan, who clashed with Senator Elizabeth Warren over her wealth tax proposals during her 2020 run for the White House. “His personal life is in a mess and I would never vote for him under any circumstances,” he added of Trump.

Billionaire Leon Cooperman tells Ari why he'll "never" vote for Trump as part of The Summit Series. pic.twitter.com/6tib5ufKv7 — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) December 12, 2023

Cooperman, a donor predominantly to Republican politicians, acknowledged he believed Trump’s “economic ideas are superior” to those of President Joe Biden. Biden was “a decent guy” who was now in “the pocket of the progressives which I have a very negative view of,” he complained.

The four-times-indicted Trump’s comportment, however, is “not presidential,” he said. Cooperman said he wrote the name of Mitt Romney onto his ballot in the 2016 election because he didn’t want to vote for either Republican candidate Trump or his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Cooperman said he voted for Biden as a vote against Trump and his “disgusting” behaviour. Next year, he vowed not to vote for either Biden or Trump if the election is a replay of the 2020 election. Instead, he joked about writing Melber’s name onto his ballot.

Cooperman has previously called Trump a “would-be dictator” with “no allegiance to anybody but himself.”