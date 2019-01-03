Sir Billy Connolly Says He's 'Near The End' Of His Life But 'Doesn't Fear Death'

Sir Billy Connolly has said he is “near the end” and life is “slipping away” as he spoke candidly about his health. The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 while already undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. In the second part of his BBC documentary series ‘Made In Scotland’, which airs on Friday, Billy claimed he finds it “interesting to see himself slipping away”.

BBC Sir Billy Connolly

“My life, it’s slipping away and I can feel it and I should,” he said. “I’m 75, I’m near the end. I’m a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn’t frighten me. “It’s an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away. As bits slip off and leave me, talents leave and attributes leave. I don’t have the balance I used to have, I don’t have the energy I used to have. I can’t hear the way I used to hear, I can’t see as good as I used to. I can’t remember the way I used to remember. “And they all came one at a time and they just slipped away, thank you. It is like somebody is in charge of you and they are saying ‘right, I added all these bits when you were a youth, now it is time to subtract’.”

BBC Billy has been living with Parkinson's disease and prostate cancer for five years