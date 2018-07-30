Police Chase Crash In Birmingham Leaves One Woman Dead

A woman has died following a crash involving a suspected stolen car and the police.

West Midlands Police said officers had been involved in a “short pursuit” at around 8.20pm on Sunday night in Kingstanding.

The Audi A3 collided with a third car, seriously injuring a man and a woman in the vehicle on Kingsland Road. The woman died shortly after.

Four people in the Audi were arrested and taken to hospital.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and West Midlands Police professional standards department.