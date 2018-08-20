The Government has taken control of the privately run HMP Birmingham after an inspection uncovered “appalling” squalor and violence and found staff sleeping or locked in offices. In a scathing critique, Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke warned the prison, one of the biggest in the UK, has “slipped into crisis” following a “dramatic deterioration” in the last 18 months. The Ministry of Justice has now assumed control of the establishment from G4S for at least six months. G4S welcomed the move, saying the prison, which it has managed since October 2011, faces “exceptional challenges”. The highly unusual intervention came as Clarke warned that levels of violence at Birmingham prison were the highest for any local jail in the country, with some inmates saying they felt unsafe even behind locked cell doors – while perpetrators could act with “near impunity”.

PA Wire/PA Images HMP Birmingham is being taken over by the Government for at least six months

His assessment found blatant use of illegal substances went largely unchallenged amid a “looming lack of control”. At one point, staff were said to have shrugged when inspectors pointed out that drugs were being smoked. It also emerged that the chairman of the prison’s Independent Monitoring Board had raised concerns in May that prisoners, rather than staff, appeared to be controlling many of the wings. After an unannounced inspection of the prison concluded earlier this month, Clarke triggered the “urgent notification” scheme to alert the Government to his findings. In a letter to Justice Secretary David Gauke, the chief inspector said staff were ineffective in maintaining even basic standards. “It was often difficult to find officers, although we did find some asleep during prisoner lock-up periods,” he wrote. “On more than one occasion we found groups of staff who had locked themselves in their own offices. “We were told this was to prevent them, when busy, from being distracted by prisoners – an explanation that was neither plausible nor acceptable.” Clarke noted that many staff felt fearful and unsafe after a number of incidents, including an arson attack that destroyed nine vehicles in a car park.

PA Wire/PA Images Burned out vehicles in the car park of HMP Birmingham Prison