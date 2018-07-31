Children Are Starting School Without Knowing Their Own Names, Study Reveals

Many children in the UK’s second largest city are starting school without knowing their full names or being able to use the toilet properly, a network of six charities, which supports disadvantaged young families, has claimed.

The findings come as Education Secretary Damian Hinds, who has been criticised for presiding over rising inequality, made his first major speech on social mobility, saying it was a “a persistent scandal” that more than a quarter of children starting primary school are unable to communicate in full sentences.

The Department for Education has found that 28% of four- and five-year-olds do not meet communication and literacy levels expected by the end of the reception year.

The problem doesn’t just impact children while at school. New research has found that children with a poor vocabulary aged five are more than twice as likely to be unemployed at age 34 as children with good vocabulary.

Home Start Birmingham, a consortium of six charities working with parents and their children in challenging circumstances, has shared the findings of a survey of 44 primary schools and nurseries across Birmingham exclusively with HuffPost UK, which shows the scale of the problem.

More than three-quarters of headteachers and nursery managers who responded said children in their care struggled during mealtimes because they are not used to sitting at tables or staying still for long, and were not able to use a knife and fork.

Nearly 70% said they have looked after school-aged children who are not potty trained, and 85% said that children struggle with doing up coats and with buttons.

The research, which was carried out last year, found that poor verbal communication skills was the biggest issue, with 86% of respondents saying they looked after children who did not know their own full names, and have a poor vocabulary for their age group.

Almost half said that children lacked in confidence, while 57% said they work with children who have behavioural issues.

Alison Foden, manager of Home Start Stockland Green and Erdington, said the issues highlighted by those who responded to the survey were echoed by the charity’s own experience of supporting over 130 struggling families.

She said that while the problem of children not being toilet trained in time for starting school has previously hit the headlines, her charity found that the other issues they come across were just as common.

She said: “Quite often we see children who know their first name but not their last name, but some don’t know their first name either.

“It could be they are used to being called a nickname at home but often they just don’t have the verbal communication.”

Foden said it was important that even very young children can answer the question if they are asked what their name is, in case they got lost or something happened.