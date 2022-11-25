Life
shoppingHome and GardenCleaningstorage

27 Amazon Black Friday Home Storage Deals That'll Sort All Your Mess Out

These discounted organisers and storage solutions will help clear your clutter and chaos for less.

Shopping Writer

The best Black Friday home storage solutions
Amazon
The best Black Friday home storage solutions

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I don’t know about you, but before I start reshuffling furniture to fit in the Christmas tree, making space for potential presents, and offering to host relatives, my home could most definitely do with being a little more in order.

So, with this in mind, I’ve taken advantage of Black Friday, and scoured Amazon’s extensive sale in search of the best home organisation and storage solutions.


From space-saving clothes hangers and cutlery drawer organisers, to chic transparent caddies and concealed coat racks, these are my top Black Friday buys for anyone looking to clear the clutter, and finesse their home before the festive season.

1
Amazon
Make a 23% saving on this pack of 50 velvet clothes hangers
£15.89 (were £20.60) from Amazon
2
Amazon
There’s a 44% saving on this 4-tier shelving unit
£33.12 (was £59) from Amazon
3
Amazon
Make a 31% saving on this see-through lazy susan
£8.99 (was £13.05) from Amazon
4
Amazon
Get £10 off this iron fruit basket with a handy banana hanger
£11.99 (was £21.99) from Amazon
5
Amazon
There’s a 25% discount on this over-the-door shoe rack
£8.74 (was £11.65) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Enjoy a 25% saving on this bamboo sofa arm tray table
£22.49 (was £29.99) from Amazon
7
Amazon
You can get 30% off this stackable storage basket with carry handles
£10.69 (was £15.25) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Make a 42% saving on this transparent vertical jewellery holder
£4.99 (was £8.58) from Amazon
9
Amazon
Enjoy a 46% saving on this set of three floating bookshelves
£21.49 (were £40) from Amazon
10
Amazon
There’s a 20% discount on this 2-tier sliding basket organiser
£19.79 (was £24.73) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Get £10 off this 2-tier rotating organiser designed for cupboards
£17.99 (was £28) from Amazon
12
Amazon
There’s a 31% discount on this set of vacuum storage bags and handy pump
£9.81 (were £14.16) from Amazon
13
Amazon
Enjoy a 38% discount on this metal kitchen wall organiser
£36.49 (was £58.87) from Amazon
14
Amazon
There’s a 25% discount on this bestselling cutlery drawer organiser
£11.99 (was £16) from Amazon
15
Amazon
Save £12 on this 2-piece transparent shower caddy set
£32.99 (was £44.99) from Amazon
16
Amazon
You can get 56% off this iDesign divided fridge organiser
£6.99 (was £15.79) from Amazon
17
Amazon
Get £11 off this pack of 6 motion sensor lights
£28.99 (were £39.99) from Amazon
18
Amazon
Make a 31% saving on this set of 7 foldable drawer organisers
£14.44 (were £20.99) from Amazon
19
Amazon
Get 25% off this soap dispenser and washing up brush set
£14.99 (was £19.99) from Amazon
20
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this set of 4 space-saving clothes hangers
£7.64 (were £10.99) from Amazon
21
Amazon
Save £63 on this clever slim shoe cabinet
£105.99 (was £169) from Amazon
22
Amazon
Get 23% off this towel rail that goes over doors and cupboards
£9.99 (was £12.97) from Amazon
23
Amazon
There’s a 24% saving on this macrame toy hammock
£13.76 (was £17.99) from Amazon
24
Amazon
Get £15 off this set of three floating wall shelves
£20.79 (were £35.99) from Amazon
25
Amazon
Make a 25% saving on this plastic storage drawer tower
£37.49 (was £49.99) from Amazon
26
Amazon
Get 31% off this pack of 4 bamboo drawer dividers
£17.87 (were £25.99) from Amazon
27
Amazon
Save £10 on this unique Umbra wall-mounted coat rack
£17.50 (was £27.50) from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction