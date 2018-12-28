But armed with all that choice, are people stressed with the responsibility, or loving being in control? Well, here’s what the critics are saying...

In a hugely innovative move, ‘Bandersnatch’ - which appeared on Netflix on Friday - sees fans being able to choose what happens next at various points during the stand-alone episode.

In the perfect antidote this strange the Crimbo-limbo we’re currently in, he’s dropped the latest instalment of ‘Black Mirror’ , and it’s proving to be the biggest talking point yet.

“Bandersnatch is a masterpiece of sophistication. From a user viewpoint, it is seamless. When options present themselves (you chose with a click of your mouse), there’s no lag or buffering to endure. If you don’t make a choice, Netflix makes it for you. As such, it is identical to watching a film. As an experience, it’s remarkable.”

“What it adds up to is truly remarkable – a synapse-flensing caper that queries the nature of reality, the existence of free will and whether video games have got any better since the glory days of Lord of Midnight and Knight Lore... In giving the viewer a smattering of choice, Black Mirror’s most disturbing episode yet argues forcefully that none of us are really in control of anything.”

“The pure joy of this episode is that we have absolutely no idea if this is a normal experience or just the path we chose. For a world full of spoilers, it certainly keeps everyone on their toes.”

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that takes the best aspects of video games and movies to create a compelling story with multiple narrative permutations. Bolstered by impactful performances from Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter, this entry in Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series is worth experiencing more than once.”

‘Bandersnatch’ is going down equally as well on social media too...