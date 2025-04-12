The cast of Black Mirror season seven NBC/Getty/Disney/Netflix/BBC/Shutterstock/Moviestore

Black Mirror was once known as a star-making vehicle, with huge names like Jodie Whittaker, Michaela Coel and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya appearing in one-off roles in the show before making it big.

As its profile has continued to balloon, though, the anthology series has become renowned for attracting existing A-listers – with season seven’s cast among the starriest to date.

If you’ve already checked out the new batch of episodes, here’s your quick guide to where you’ve seen the cast before…

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins in Parks And Recreation NBC NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Having initially played Louisa Fenn in Boston Public and Karen Filippelli in the US remake of The Office, Rashida Jones’ breakthrough moment came when she was cast as Ann Perkins in the hit sitcom Parks And Recreation.

Since then, you may have seen Rashida in the films The Social Network, I Love You, Man or The Muppets, while she’s also an acclaimed writer, producer and director.

Rashida already has a connection to Black Mirror, as she penned the season three episode Nosedive (starring fellow “nepo baby” Bryce Dallas Howard).

Chris O’Dowd

Chris O'Dowd in Bridesmaids Moviestore/Shutterstock

Chris O’Dowd first rose to fame as Roy Trenneman in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd, before being cast in films like The Boat That Rocked, Gulliver’s Travels and Bridesmaids, as well as the TV series Girls.

More recently, he’s appeared in Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, co-created the series Small Town, Big Story and lent his voice to Mary Poppins Returns and Big Mouth.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross as Bow in Black-ish John Fleenor via ABC via Getty Images

After taking the lead in Girlfriends, Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe and racked up five Emmy nominations for her leading performance in the sitcom Black-ish.

She’s also appeared in the films American Fiction and Cold Copy, as well as making cameos in music videos for Kanye West, Drake and Tyler, The Creator.

Like Rashida (the daughter of super-producer Quincy Jones), Tracee also has a parent who was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry – as her mum is the iconic Diana Ross.

Rosy McEwen

Rosy McEwen in Blue Jean Magnolia Pictures

In 2022, Rosy made her big-screen debut in the film Blue Jean, in which she played a closeted PE teacher in the era of Section 28.

She also starred in the psychological drama Close To Me, the horror Rabbit Trap (in which she played Dev Patel’s on-screen wife) and the period series The Alienist.

Siena Kelly

Siena Kelly in Adult Material Channel 4

After playing Rhoda Swartz in the ITV period drama Vanity Fair, Siena Kelly was later nominated for a TV Bafta thanks to her supporting role in the hard-hitting miniseries Adult Material.

She also played the title role in the BBC fantasy series Domino Day, as well as acting in stage productions of On The Town, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof and Force Majeure.

Ben Bailey Smith

Ben Bailey Smith in the Star Wars series Andor Disney

Also known under the stage name Doc Brown, Ben Bailey Smith has enjoyed a successful career as a rapper as well as an actor.

Some of his most pivotal roles included the UK version of Law & Order, the CBBC series The 4 O’Clock Club and Strange Hill High, Fleabag, the David Brent mockumentary Life On The Road and the second season of Taskmaster back in 2016.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in Barbie Warner Bros

Issa Rae is best known for her leading performance in the award-winning sitcom Insecure, on which she was also the co-creator.

Since Insecure came to an end in 2021, Issa has voiced Jess Drew in the Spider-Verse movies and played President Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s hit film about the iconic doll.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina in Crazy Rich Asians Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Initially known for her online sketch comedy, 2018 proved to be a huge year for Awkwafina when she was cast in the hit movies Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians.

She also won a Golden Globe for her performance in the family dramedy The Farewell, led the sitcom Nora from Queens and recently provided voice work in the Disney projects Raya And The Last Dragon and The Little Mermaid.

Last year, she won her first Emmy for her role in the movie Quiz Lady.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season four of The Crown Des Willie/Netflix

Emma Corrin made a huge impact in 2020, when they premiered in The Crown as Princess Diana, for which they won a Golden Globe and landed an Emmy nomination.

Since then, they’ve remained booked and busy, starring in everything from Netflix’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the horror remake Nosferatu, the latest Deadpool movie and the ill-fated romantic drama My Policeman (alongside Harry Styles).

Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter in Succession HBO

It’s hard to know where to even start with a legend of stage and screen like Dame Harriet Walter – so let’s kick things off with her most recent credits.

For her work in Ted Lasso, Dame Harriet picked up two Emmy nominations, and she’s also played Clementine Churchill in The Crown, Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession and Dasha in Killing Eve.

The Olivier-winning actor has also appeared in everything from Doctor Who and Call The Midwife to London Spy, Law & Order: UK and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who BBC

For his work as the straight-talking Malcolm Tucker in The Thick Of It, Peter Capaldi won a TV Bafta, which preceded him taking on the role of the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who.

He also played Mr Curry in the first two Paddington movies, The Thinker in The Suicide Squad and Azolan in Dangerous Liaisons.

Peter is, in fact, also an Oscar winner, triumphing in the Best Live-Action Short category as the writer and director of Franz Kafka’s It’s A Wonderful Life, which featured Richard E Grant as the titular author.

Will Poulter

Will Poulter in Dopesick Disney

Will Poulter began his career as a child actor, appearing in films like The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader and the comedy Son Of Rambow.

Since then, he’s appeared in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, the Maze Runner series, the Ari Aster horror Midsommar, and the hit shows Dopesick and The Bear, as well as the upcoming films Death Of A Unicorn and Warfare, both of which will hit cinemas later this year.

In Plaything, Will also reprises the character of Colin Ritman, who first appeared in the one-off interactive episode Bandersnatch, which also featured Asim Chaudhry.

Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry in People Just Do Nothing BBC

Like co-star Will Poulter, Plaything sees Asim Chaudhry reprising his character Mohan Thakur, who as first introduced in Bandersnatch.

Asim’s other notable credits include the hit comedy People Just Do Nothing (which he co-created, as well as portraying Chabuddy G), the TV comedy Hoff The Record, playing Abel in The Sandman and Vinay Sarkar in the most recent season of Industry.

You may have also seen him on various comedy panel shows, including Taskmaster, in which he competed in the sixth season.

James Nelson-Joyce

James Nelson Joyce as James Yates in Little Boy Blue ITV/Shutterstock

Initially starting out in British shows like Shameless, Mount Pleasant and Little Boy Blue, James has gone on to play supporting characters in Time, Innocent, Industry and A Thousand Blows (yes, he certainly has shared the screen with Stephen Graham a good few times).

On the big screen, he’s appeared in films like Bird, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and Reputation.

Michele Austin

Michele Austin in This Is Going To Hurt BBC/Sister/AMC/Anika Molnar

Fans of the now-defunct police drama The Bill may remember Michele Austin’s award-winning stint as PC Yvonne Hemmingway, a role she played between 2003 and 2006.

She later played Tracy in This Is Going To Hurt, Dani Julian in the mockumentary Meet The Richardsons and recently won praise for her work as Marianne Jean-Baptiste’s on-screen sister in Hard Truths.

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Cinderella Man George Kraychyk/Miramax/Imagine/Parkway Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paul Giamatti’s varied screen career includes everything from the sports biopic Cinderella Man and the family comedy Saving Mr Banks to the raucous The Hangover II, the hard-hitting dramas 12 Years A Slave and Saving Private Ryan, the boozy dramedy Sideways and the alternative Christmas movie The Holdovers, for which he was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe.

He’s also an Emmy winner thanks to his performance in John Adams, and has also acted in the TV series Billions, Downton Abbey and 30 Rock.

Patsy Ferran

Patsy Ferran in Mickey 17 Warner Bros

Patsy Ferran’s earliest on-screen work included Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl, the romance God’s Own Country and the miniseries Black Narcissus, while you can also catch her in Mickey 17, which is in cinemas now.

For her work opposite Paul Mescal in the play A Streetcar Named Desire, she was nominated for an Olivier, with both actors also making the jump States for an off-Broadway revival of the same production in New York.

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti in The Wolf Of Wall Street Moviestore/Shutterstock

Season seven features Black Mirror’s first ever sequel, so you might well recognise several cast members from season four’s USS Callister in the follow-up Into Infinity.

Outside of the Black Mirror-verse, Cristin Milioti’s notable credits include The Wolf Of Wall Street, Fargo, How I Met Your Mother and The Penguin, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

She’s also a Grammy winner thanks to her work in the Broadway musical Once, for which she was also recognised at the 2012 Tony Awards.

Billy Magnussen

Billy Magnussen in No Time To Die Nicola Dove/MGM/THA/Shutterstock

Like Cristin, Billy is back for the second part in the USS Callister story.

He has also appeared in the James Bond movie No Time To Die and Disney’s Into The Woods and live-action Aladdin remake, as well as the TV series The Leftovers, American Crime Story, Maniac and Made For Love.

Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson in Westworld Bad Robot/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jimmi Simpson played William in the first three seasons of Westworld, and after originating the role of James Walton in USS Callister, went on to join the very franchise it parodied, Star Trek, as the voice of Drednok.

He has also appeared in House Of Cards, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and 2022’s The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Milanka Brooks

Milanka Brooks in Benidorm ITV

British star Milanka Brooks began her career in British comedies like My Family, Boy Meets Girl and Benidorm.

