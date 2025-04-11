Black Mirror Creator Teases Recurring Easter Egg: “It’s In Every Single Episode”

via Associated Press

Season 7 of Black Mirror is finally with us and to be honest, it could not have arrived at a better time.

As economies are crashing and the world continues to not make sense, Charlie Brooker and the Black Mirror team invite us to explore our biggest fears and uncertainties with the acclaimed sci-fi series.

Now that we can tuck into this season, HuffPost UK caught up with Charlie Brooker and producer Jessica Rhoades to learn more about what we can expect.

It turns out, we can expect some strong callbacks to previous seasons and there is actually something to look out for with “every single episode”, and it’s not the sense of doom swimming in your gut.

Black Mirror season 7 is definitely one for long-time fans

When asked what his personal favourite Easter eggs are for season 7, Charlie said: “Obviously we have a sequel episode this season. We have got another episode, ‘Plaything’, which isn’t a sequel but we have got some characters from Bandersnatch.

“We have got [characters] Moe Thakur and Colin Ritman, played by Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter.”

Charlie and Jessica say that there are more ‘human Easter eggs’ to look out for, including characters from the season 6 episode Demon 79.

“That’s probably one of my favourites”, added Charlie.

However, Charlie revealss: “We’ve got one prop that’s in every single episode this season. I won’t say what it is because then people can have the fun of finding them”

Producer Jessica Rhoades also urged: “If you didn’t see it the first time, watch the episode again!”

Some fans have even made guesses

Commenting on our TikTok featuring the interview, Maryam Meme guesses that it’s a locket featured in episode 2 while Cal reckons it could actually be the Bandersnatch book.