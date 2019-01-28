‘Black Panther’ made history at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, as it became the first superhero film to win the award for an Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.
The Marvel movie’s triumph prompted an emotional speech from leading man Chadwick Boseman at the ceremony, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Taking to the stage with the rest of the cast, the actor, who plays the titular superhero, discussed how the film had changed the industry.
“Well. I’ll be... I didn’t think I was going to have to speak,” he said. “This cast, this ensemble that when I think of going to work every day and the passion and the intelligence, the resolve, the discipline that everybody showed…
“I also think of two questions we have received during multiple publicity runs, one was, did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response, was it going to make a billion dollars and was it still going to be around during awards season?
“And the second question is has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works? How it sees us?
“And my answer to that is… to be young, gifted and black. Because all of us up here know what it’s like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young gifted and black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on.
“We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head, to be beneath and not above and that is what we went to work with every day.
“Because we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.”
He added: “It’s a pleasure to be celebrated by you, to be loved by you. One thing I do know, did it change the industry, you can’t have a Black Panther now without a 2 on it.”
The film raked in more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office upon its release last year.
It has also been nominated for seven Oscars at next month’s Academy Awards, including the prestigious Best Picture gong.
Check out the list of SAG Awards winners below...
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
‘A Star Is Born’
‘Black Panther’
‘BlacKkKlansman’
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’
Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’
Melissa McCarthy, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’
Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Viggo Mortensen, ‘Green Book’
John David Washington, ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
WINNER: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’
Timothée Chalamet, ‘Beautiful Boy’
Adam Driver, ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Sam Elliott, ‘A Star Is Born’
Richard E. Grant, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’
‘Avengers: Infinity War’
‘The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs’
‘Black Panther’
‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’
TV
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
‘The Americans’
‘Better Call Saul’
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
‘Ozark’
‘This Is Us’
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
‘Atlanta’
‘Barry’
‘GLOW’
‘The Kominsky Method’
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’
Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’
Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
Robin Wright, ‘House of Cards’
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’
Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’
Joseph Fiennes, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
John Krasinski, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’
Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul”’
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Alison Brie, ‘GLOW’
Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Jane Fonda, ‘Grace and Frankie’
Lily Tomlin, ‘Grace and Frankie’
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, ‘The Kominsky Method’
Michael Douglas, ‘The Kominsky Method’
Bill Hader, ‘Barry’
Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’
Tony Shalhoub, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, ‘Sharp Objects’
Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape at Dannemora’
Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’
Penelope Cruz, ‘Assassination of Gianni Versace’
Emma Stone, ‘Maniac’
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, ‘Genius: Picasso’
Darren Criss, ‘Assassination of Gianni Versace’
Hugh Grant, ‘A Very English Scandal’
Anthony Hopkins, ‘King Lear’
Bill Pullman, ‘The Sinner’
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
‘Glow’
‘Marvel’s Daredevil’
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’
‘The Walking Dead’
‘Westworld’
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images