Blake Lively's Heartbreaking Michelle Trachtenberg Tribute As Co-Stars Share Their Memories

A host of Michelle Trachtenberg’s former co-stars have been paying their respects following the news that she has died at the age of 39.
The late US actor was best known for her work in projects like Harriet The Spy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, with former colleague Blake Lively sharing her memories of working with Michelle on Instagram.
Posting a picture of herself and Michelle on set, Blake wrote: “This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed.
“Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.
“And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details.”
Blake continued: “She was a kind person, through and through.
“Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.
“Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky to experience her fire.”
Michelle’s one-time on-screen mum Rosie O’Donnell said the news was “heartbreaking”, saying in a statement: “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”
Kim Cattrall, who played Michelle’s mother in Ice Princess, also paid her respects on social media, as have various cast members from Buffy.
Michelle began her career as a child star, performing in shows like The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children, and the film Harriet The Spy.
She went on to play Buffy’s sister Dawn Summers, Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Emma Karlin in Weeds.
Her additional work included the movies Euro Trip, Black Christmas and 17 Again, and TV shows like Six Feet Under, House and NCIS: Los Angeles.
The New York Police Department said that Michelle had been found dead at her apartment on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said that “criminality is not suspected”, with ABC News reporting that she had recently undergone a liver transplant.