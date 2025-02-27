Blake Lively's Heartbreaking Michelle Trachtenberg Tribute As Co-Stars Share Their Memories

Michelle Trachtenberg pictured in 2009 via Associated Press

The late US actor was best known for her work in projects like Harriet The Spy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, with former colleague Blake Lively sharing her memories of working with Michelle on Instagram.

Posting a picture of herself and Michelle on set, Blake wrote: “This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed.

“Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

“And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details.”

Blake Lively shared her memories of working with Michelle Trachtenberg on Instagram. Instagram/Blake Lively

Blake continued: “She was a kind person, through and through.

“Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.

“Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky to experience her fire.”

Michelle’s one-time on-screen mum Rosie O’Donnell said the news was “heartbreaking”, saying in a statement: “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Michelle’s mother in Ice Princess, also paid her respects on social media, as have various cast members from Buffy.

This is Heartbreaking. 💔

So talented, much too young.

RIP Sweet Beauty. xo — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 26, 2025

Buffy stars james marsters, emma caulfield, david boreanaz and alyson hannigan pay tribute to michelle trachtenberg pic.twitter.com/sl4vZ9Jfri — buffy the vampire slayer (@btvsarchive) February 26, 2025

Michelle began her career as a child star, performing in shows like The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children, and the film Harriet The Spy.

She went on to play Buffy’s sister Dawn Summers, Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Emma Karlin in Weeds.

Her additional work included the movies Euro Trip, Black Christmas and 17 Again, and TV shows like Six Feet Under, House and NCIS: Los Angeles.