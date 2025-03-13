This Is Why The Moon Is Turning Blood Red Tonight

Photo by Samer Daboul Timelapse Photography of Blood Moon

While it can feel like chaos down here on Earth at times, we always have our faithful companion, the night sky, to provide us with a sense of wonder and awe. From stargazing to the Northern Lights, there is always magic to be found.

Now, overnight tonight, we have a blood Moon to look forward to, for the first time in almost two and a half years.

If you’re a bit of a space nerd or would just love to witness something so beautiful, the BBC advises: “partial lunar eclipse in the UK will be visible - weather permitting - during the early hours of 14 March from 3:57 GMT before peaking at 6:19.

“The best chance of seeing it is by having a clear view of the western horizon. The Moon will set soon after the peak eclipse - at around 6:22 so your best bet is to look out earlier rather than later.”

Better wrap up!

Why is the Moon is turning red?

It’s actually a very similar phenomenon to sunsets and rainbows.

Science Alert explains: “Like any opaque object in the path of light, Earth blocks photons from the Sun, casting a shadow behind it into the Solar System.

“Unlike our planet’s rocky bulk, however, Earth’s atmosphere is transparent enough to let some light through. The thin layer of gas refracts some of that light, while particles suspended in the atmosphere can scatter some wavelengths more than others, particularly shorter ‘blue’ colors over longer ‘red’ ones.”

The science experts also reveal that this scattering is the same reason that daylight sky appears blue, while light that can make it through the bulk of the atmosphere at dawn and dusk appears red.

For the time that direct sunlight is blocked, the reddish light passing out of the Earth’s atmosphere bends in such a way that a ‘blood-stained’ glow is cast across the Moon.

