This 1 Common Medical Issue Has Been Linked To Dementia

Dobrila Vignjevic via Getty Images

Developments in dementia care are developing at a rapid pace, even if not all of them are available yet.

For instance, Lecanemab, the first drug that’s been shown to slow the development of Alzheimer’s, has recently been licenced for use in the UK (even if it’s too pricey for the NHS).

Blood tests are being trialled which may spot the condition earlier than before, too; we’re also learning more about what might cause the development of dementia.

We’ve already written at HuffPost UK about how everything from brushing your teeth to buying ingredients for a meal can reveal early dementia symptoms.

But a recent study has linked untreated high blood pressure among older adults to Alzheimer’s, too.

It’s a common condition

A 2015-2019 study suggested that up to 32% of UK adults have high blood pressure.

The paper, published in the online journal Neurology, doesn’t show that high blood pressure causes dementia. It just highlights an association.

The researchers found that older adults with untreated high blood pressure developed Alzheimer’s 36% more often than those with normal blood pressure, and 42% more often than those with treated high blood pressure.

They looked at 31,250 participants from 14 countries for an average of four years, but up to 15 years. Their average age was 72; the age range was 60-110.

So, am I going to develop Alzheimer’s if I have high blood pressure?

This study doesn’t say that at all. Firstly, it didn’t seek a cause; it just established a link.

And remember, the link they established ― which is not proof of cause ― was only for untreated high blood pressure. Those who treated their high blood pressure did far better.

“Our meta-analysis that included people from around the world found that taking blood pressure medications [if needed] was associated with decreased risk of Alzheimer’s disease throughout later life,” the study’s co-author, Dr. Matthew J. Lennon, said in a press release.

“These results suggest that treating high blood pressure as a person ages continues to be a crucial factor in reducing their risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” he added.

Alzheimer’s Society agrees, saying, “Many research studies suggest that treatment for high blood pressure may be helpful in maintaining memory and thinking skills and reduce dementia risk compared to those who are left untreated.”

“Around 5.5 million people in England have undiagnosed high blood pressure,” the National Institute for Health Care and Excellence writes.