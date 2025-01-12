Willie B. Thomas via Getty Images A humming sound in your ears can be a symptom of high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when a person’s blood pressure reaches above 140/90 mmHg or higher. This can be chronic, and while it can be harmless, it can also develop into health issues over time.

“If your blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs, such as the brain, kidneys and eyes,” the NHS says.

And if left untreated, it can heighten your risk of heart disease, strokes, kidney disease, and more.

The NHS advises that “The only way of knowing whether you have high blood pressure is to have a blood pressure test.” So, if you’re concerned about your levels, head to a GP or pharmacy to get your blood pressure measured.

In fact, many people don’t even know they have high blood pressure until they measure it.

But NHS East and North Hertfordshire says that sometimes, the signs can literally ring in your ears ― tinnitus can sometimes be linked to “Cardiovascular disorders, especially high blood pressure,” they say.

How is tinnitus linked to blood pressure?

The Mayo Clinic says that “Conditions that affect your blood vessels — such as atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, or kinked or malformed blood vessels — can cause blood to move through your veins and arteries with more force.”

“These blood flow changes can cause tinnitus or make tinnitus more noticeable,” they shared.

We’ve written before about how a throbbing sound in your ear can belie other health conditions ― and now it seems a buzzing or humming sound might indicate blood pressure problems, too.



The best test is still a blood pressure test

Tinnitus can be caused by a lot of things ― including an ear infection, head or neck injuries, certain medications (such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatories), and plenty more.

So, a ringing in your ears is far from proof that the issue comes from your blood pressure.

If you want to test that, a blood pressure test is the only foolproof option. And if the ringing continues in your ears after you’ve learned your blood pressure is normal, see your GP.