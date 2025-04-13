Blow For Putin As War In Ukraine Causes Huge Damage To Russian Economy

A fire at an apartment building following a Russian attack in Kupyansk, Kharkiv. via Associated Press

The cost to Russia’s economy of the ongoing war in Ukraine has been laid bare by the UK intelligence.

High interest rates and soaring inflation will make it difficult for Vladimir Putin to sustain his current levels of military spending, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In their latest update on the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion more than three years ago, they said interest rates in the country are at a staggering 21% – their highest level in more than 20 years. Before the war, they were at 8.5%.

Inflation, meanwhile, is at 10.1% – way above the Central Bank of Russia’s target of 4%.

In addition, the value of the ruble has risen against the US dollar, making Russian oil and gas exports more expensive and increasing the country’s deficit.

The MoD said: “Labour shortages, alongside high levels of government spending, almost certainly mean inflation will remain above the CBR’s target through 2025.

“Long term inflationary pressure will highly likely exacerbate pressures on Russia’s ability to sustain high defence spending.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 April 2025.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/eRh9Do9LOp#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Z78odKWefX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 12, 2025

The MoD update comes as Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his election pledge to end the war continue to be unsuccessful.

