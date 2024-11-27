I'm A Doctor — This Breathing Technique Can Relieve Constipation

bymuratdeniz via Getty Images

One in every seven adults and just under a third of children in the UK are constipated at any given time.

It affects twice as many women as men because our digestive tracts are a little longer and more complex (oh, good).

So it’s always good to hear about a technique that can help the horrors to, er, pass a little faster.

In a recent Instagram Reel, surgeon, author, and lecturer Dr Karan Rajan said that sometimes, a little breathing change is all you need to unblock the pipes.

“I’m surprised this isn’t common knowledge,” he began his video, which followed a clip of a woman blowing bubbles into a cup with a straw before sitting on the loo.

What’s the technique?

If you’re regularly straining to go, the doctor says, you might want to think about how you engage your torso on the toilet.

“If you pretend to blow bubbles or blow out a candle, or make an elongated ‘moo’ sound like a horny cow, you’re controlling the exhalation phase of breathing which activates your vagus nerve” he continued.

The vagus nerve is a long nerve that regulates a range of bodily functions, including digestion.

Activating it in this way can encourage “wave-like contractions” that usher your excreta out of the back exit.

It’s a little like squatting on a physics level, Dr Rajan adds (squatting is great for going number two anyway).

They use less pressure, however, and more “diaphragmatic breathing techniques which strengthen your gut-brain connection.”

Its gentle effect helps to relax your pelvic muscles, potentially preventing haemorrhoids.

Any other tips?

As we’ve mentioned, assuming a squat position really helps to optimise your pooping process. You can do this in conjunction with the blowing bubbles technique.

Over-the-counter laxatives can help in more severe cases, and it turns out that even chewing gum can get everything moving.

It’s also important to eat enough fibre, drink plenty of water, stay active and get a good night’s sleep if possible.

