The contract to print new blue British passports, hailed as a symbol of the country’s freedom post-Brexit, is poised to be handed to a firm based on mainland Europe. Both The Sun and The Telegraph on Wednesday night reported that British firm De La Rue was poised to lose its current deal to Gemalto. It is a firm with its headquarters in Amsterdam but is also listed on the Paris stock exchange, which explains the different tenor of the headlines:

Home Office accused of ‘national humiliation’ after deciding new blue British passports will be made in FRANCE https://t.co/nqCMlj1VJD — Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) March 21, 2018

Brexiteers furious as Dutch company poised to win contract to make iconic blue British passport https://t.co/nhPpkFHdMD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 21, 2018

The Daily Mail later had it both ways.

The new contract will be worth £490 million and will start in 2019, and both newspapers quote Brexiteers who are pretty browned off with it all. Ex-Cabinet minister Priti Patel called the decision “a disgraceful decision” and “perverse”. Sir Bill Cash, chair of the influential European Scrutiny Committee, said the move was “completely wrong and unnecessary”. There was always the chance this would happen, as was pointed out last year.

The blue passports might have to be imported. LOL (as the youngsters say) 😂🤣 https://t.co/ZKKdeIRbgB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 22, 2017

As the tender process has to be undertaken according to European Union competition rules, there can be no disadvantage to European firms. The other company in the running has been a manufacturer based in Germany. But the deal is yet to be finalised, and some think it might not be all over yet.

Angry Brexiteers still believe the blue passport decision can be reversed. One told me: “The deal hasn’t been signed yet, we have to stop it - there is still time!” 🛂 https://t.co/Y9IwsZQgDH — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) March 21, 2018

Remain supporters reacted not entirely with sympathy.

Brexit passports to be made in France! You couldn’t make it up. https://t.co/ac1NmboC2J — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) March 21, 2018

Only this totally useless and rudderless Government could come up with blue passports that cost people more and cost jobs in the UK. Slow clap @theresa_may, you must be so proud 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FOPo9lb318 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 21, 2018

You know how the Brexiters said blue passports were symbolic?



Anyways we didn't actually need to leave the EU to get them, they're going to cost £490million and the job of making them will go to France.



Pretty fucking symbolic, I guess. pic.twitter.com/UMdo32wNT3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 21, 2018

But is it such a big deal to Brexiteers?

£10 gets you £1 that the people who make the most noise about a French firm making British passports will be Remainers....

In 5, 4, 3, 2... — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) March 21, 2018

A French company has got the contract to make UK passports. pic.twitter.com/XIZdXuNWTr — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) March 21, 2018