The contract to print new blue British passports, hailed as a symbol of the country’s freedom post-Brexit, is poised to be handed to a firm based on mainland Europe.
Both The Sun and The Telegraph on Wednesday night reported that British firm De La Rue was poised to lose its current deal to Gemalto.
It is a firm with its headquarters in Amsterdam but is also listed on the Paris stock exchange, which explains the different tenor of the headlines:
The Daily Mail later had it both ways.
The new contract will be worth £490 million and will start in 2019, and both newspapers quote Brexiteers who are pretty browned off with it all.
Ex-Cabinet minister Priti Patel called the decision “a disgraceful decision” and “perverse”. Sir Bill Cash, chair of the influential European Scrutiny Committee, said the move was “completely wrong and unnecessary”.
There was always the chance this would happen, as was pointed out last year.
As the tender process has to be undertaken according to European Union competition rules, there can be no disadvantage to European firms.
The other company in the running has been a manufacturer based in Germany.
But the deal is yet to be finalised, and some think it might not be all over yet.
Remain supporters reacted not entirely with sympathy.
But is it such a big deal to Brexiteers?
While Theresa May has linked the return of blue passports to exiting the European Union, Brussels has pointed out that Britain could have chosen to have a new hue while remaining a member of the EU.
The European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt emphasised that there was no Brussels regulation stating that EU countries’ passports had to be a certain colour - there is only a legally non-binding European council resolution from 1981 which recommends burgundy.