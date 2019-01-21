Blue Monday Is 'Unscientific' And 'Trivialises' Mental Illness, Warn Experts

Blue Monday is the most depressing day of the year, apparently. But there’s actually very little science to suggest this and to top that off, the day’s very existence is trivialising depression, say mental health experts.

The day was originally plugged by a travel company trying to sell January holidays and has quickly spiralled into a worldwide marketing opportunity. It’s become an easy way to sell products and services that’ll supposedly make people less depressed.

But all of this can be damaging, say experts. “The idea that there’s one specific day on which you’re most likely to be depressed is at its best unscientific and at its worst trivialises what can be a serious, debilitating and potentially life-threatening condition,” Stephen Buckley, head of information at the mental health charity Mind, tells HuffPost UK.

One in six people will have depression at some point in our lives, and it can have devastating effects. Common symptoms can include inability to sleep, seeing no point in the future, feeling disconnected from others and experiencing suicidal thoughts.