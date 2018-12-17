Rebellion Threat As 19 Tory MPs Demand That Theresa May Rules Out 'No Deal' Brexit

Theresa May faces fresh mutiny from her backbenchers after 19 Tory MPs signed a cross-party demand for the prime minister to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The letter to Downing Street, co-signed by Labour heavyweight Jack Dromey and May ally Caroline Spelman, underlines how there is no majority in parliament for the UK crashing out of the EU without an agreement.

While it is Labour and SNP policy to block a no-deal exit, the significant number of Conservatives willing to rebel makes it clear that, even with the backing of the 11 DUP MPs, May could not win parliament’s backing.

It comes as May has returned from Brussels empty-handed after fierce opposition to her Brexit deal drove her to ask for concessions.

She is due to update MPs on Monday afternoon but has previously refused to rule out no deal should parliament reject her withdrawal plan.

The MPs who put their name to the letter include Sir Roger Gale, whose Thanet constituency would be hard-hit by lorry tailbacks under no deal, and a string of other Tories who represent areas with a strong manufacturing base, including Marcus Jones and Anna Soubry.